Help with HTML Text color

Hi

Anyone care to modify the HTML code below to change the text color from black to red: (1) Title & (2) line items ?

<div class="nasa-flex margin-bottom-15 flex-wrap" style="gap:10px;"> <h4 class="fs-14 margin-top-0 margin-bottom-0 margin-right-10">Kitchenware & Cookware:</h4> <a href="https://www.oshwalwholesalers.com/product-category/kitchenware-cookware/pots-pans/">Pots & Pans</a> | <a href="https://www.oshwalwholesalers.com/product-category/kitchenware-cookware/professional-kitchen-knives-accessories/">Professional Kitchen Knives & Accessories</a> | <a href="https://www.oshwalwholesalers.com/product-category/kitchenware-cookware/kitchen-utensils-equipment/">Kitchen Utensils & Equipment</a> | <a href="https://www.oshwalwholesalers.com/product-category/kitchenware-cookware/kitchen-appliances/">Kitchen Appliances</a> | <a href="https://www.oshwalwholesalers.com/product-category/kitchenware-cookware/food-storage-containers/">Food Storage & Containers</a> | <a href="https://www.oshwalwholesalers.com/product-category/kitchenware-cookware/extenders-racks/">Extenders & Racks</a></div>

Thanks in Advance.