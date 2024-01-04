How to centralize an element inside a wrapper without margin, without flex and without grid?

In Drupal framework with the complex and extremely complicated design theme Olivero I have an element, the website’s sidebar wrapper, which contains two sidebar regions. Often in mobile displays (under 1000px), this wrapper will just stick/juxtapose to the right of its parent element due to some grid behavior which I don’t intent to try to backward-engineer, but just hack if I can.

This didn’t centralize it:

margin: 0 auto 0 !important;

Giving to its parent element this didn’t centralize it:

display:flex !important; justify-content: center !important;

Giving to its parent element this didn’t centralize it:

display: grid !important; justify-content: center !important;