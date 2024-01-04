How to centralize an element inside a wrapper without margin, without flex and without grid?

In Drupal framework with the complex and extremely complicated design theme Olivero I have an element, the website’s sidebar wrapper, which contains two sidebar regions. Often in mobile displays (under 1000px), this wrapper will just stick/juxtapose to the right of its parent element due to some
grid behavior which I don’t intent to try to backward-engineer, but just hack if I can.
This didn’t centralize it:
margin: 0 auto 0 !important;
Giving to its parent element this didn’t centralize it:
display:flex !important;
justify-content: center !important;
Giving to its parent element this didn’t centralize it:
display: grid !important;
justify-content: center !important;
Is there a more “brutal” command to force the element to appear centralized in mobile displays (under 1000px) no matter what flex or grid directives it got?
Something with
position and
position offsets perhaps?