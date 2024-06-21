A column of DIV's centered horizontally

position: absolute takes items out of the document flow, so the alignments will be off. It will also be farther off because it’s based on the closest parent position anchor.

position:absolute should be the last resort for positioning in most cases.

If you want to center a container, use and auto margin on it.

/* applies a margin of 2rem top/bottom and centers horizontally */ .example { max-width: 50%; margin: 2rem auto; }

For flex, which you use depends on the flex direction. justify-content deals with the direction of the flex. align-items is the opposite access. So in flex-direction: column, you need to use align-items:center to center it horizontally.

Here’s a quick and dirty example which shows the same justify-content and align-items, but each use a different flex-direction.