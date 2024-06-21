A column of DIV's centered horizontally

position: absolute takes items out of the document flow, so the alignments will be off. It will also be farther off because it’s based on the closest parent position anchor.
position:absolute should be the last resort for positioning in most cases.
If you want to center a container, use and auto margin on it.
/* applies a margin of 2rem top/bottom and centers horizontally */
.example { max-width: 50%; margin: 2rem auto; }
For flex, which you use depends on the flex direction. justify-content deals with the direction of the flex. align-items is the opposite access. So in flex-direction: column, you need to use align-items:center to center it horizontally.
Here’s a quick and dirty example which shows the same justify-content and align-items, but each use a different flex-direction.
Mainly the use of absolute positioning. That’s something only to be used in special cases, and when you know how it works.
But without the corresponding HTML that goes with it, there isn’t much advice that can be given.