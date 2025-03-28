How to Build a Web Page for Showcasing 3D Models? Seeking Guidance!

Hello everyone!

I’ve been working with 3D scanning and printing, and I own a 3D scanner that allows me to scan real objects and generate 3D models. Now, I want to create a web page to showcase and share these models, but I’m not sure where to start. I’d really appreciate some guidance!

Here’s what I’m aiming for:

3D model viewer – I want users to be able to view models on the webpage, with basic interactions like rotation and zooming. File format support – My 3D scanner outputs OBJ, STL, and PLY files. I’m unsure which format works best for web visualization. Tech stack recommendation – I’m a web developer familiar with front-end (HTML, CSS, JavaScript), but I have little experience with 3D web technologies. Should I use Three.js, Babylon.js, or something else? Model management – In the future, I might upload multiple models. Would I need a simple backend or CMS to manage them?

Has anyone worked on a similar project? I’d love to hear your suggestions on best practices, potential challenges, and recommended resources or open-source projects.

Thanks in advance for your help!