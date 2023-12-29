How to append CSS from GitHub with JavaScript?

JavaScript
I have tried this which fails without a console error; imported CSS won’t effect the JavaScript HTML file.

const cssElement = document.createElement("link");
cssElement.setAttribute("rel", "stylesheet");
cssElement.setAttribute("type", "text/css");
cssElement.setAttribute("href", "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/DIRECTORY/FILE.css");
document.head.appendChild(cssElement);

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/DIRECTORY/FILE.css">

Move your css file to another host, github is not for hosting assets.