I have registered to Microsoft Azure cloud storage services and quickly got lost from the complex plethora of virtualization services which are 100% irrelevant for me because I am not a professional server administrator and all I want to do there is just to store a store a CSS file to access it from this JavaScript file.
How to store CSS/JS asset files on a cloud which is not a website hosting per se (Azure Storage in my case)?
You might think this is strange and even silly but in Windows 11 Home desktop folder I have these two files for fast developments:
js.js
css.css
JS files don’t recognize the desktop folder as a folder from my tries and I don’t want to put the files in a non-desktop folder in Windows 11 Home, so I want to keep the CSS file on a cloud and rain it down via a URL.
That said
Maybe I do need to change attitude and put the files on a regular folder in my Windows 11 Home and create file shortcuts and put them in the desktop folder, but Microsoft made the process of making file shortcuts longer in Windows 11 Home with the “Show more options” button and the longer list it brings and I don’t like to cooperate with that, hence the allegedly strange and absurd situation we discuss.