How to align an element to any direction without flex or grid

I used flex in this pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/qBdeeBy
But is there a way to align an element with that hierarchy?
Why don’t you want to use flexbox for this? It has good support back to IE11.
You could use the display:table properties to much the same effect.
Why don’t you want to use flexbox for this?
I don’t know, really. I feel like I rely too much on grid and flexbox.
You could use the display:table
I tried the table but it didn’t worked.
.box {
width: 70%;
display: table;
i {
text-align: right;
}
}
You don’t have the right structure there which is why I floated the element to the right.
You can’t just use what you feel like
To use .box as a table element you would need to have two cells inside and then you’d set the inner elements to display:table-cell and then align the content in the second cell to the right. I.e. Put a span around the word ‘chevron’