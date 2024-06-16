How to adjust the frame size?

Good evening,

In my shopping cart I notice that when my description is too long it goes beyond the frame.

How do I resolve this in my css?

I think I need to correct this in the css class: eachCart.

Do you have an idea ?

My css

/* Shopping Cart List */ .cartContainer { position: fixed; top: 0; right: 0; height: 100%; width: 0; max-width: 500px; z-index: 1000; background-color: #F8F8F8; display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; overflow: hidden; overflow-y: scroll; scrollbar-width: thin; transition: all .5s ease-in-out; } .showCartContainer { width: 80%; padding: 1em; box-shadow: 0 0 15px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, .4); } .closeCart { text-align: right; margin-bottom: 1em; cursor: pointer; font-size: 1.1rem; width: 50px; float: right; border-bottom: 2px solid #BA704F; } #cartTitle { font-size: 1.5rem; color: #BA704F; font-weight: 900; } .eachCart { width: 97%; display: grid; grid-template-columns: 1fr 5fr; align-items: center; gap: 5px; background-color: white; margin: .5em; border-radius: 10px; box-shadow: 0 0 3px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1); height: 110px; padding: .5em; } .cartImg { width: 100%; } .cartItemName { font-size: 1rem; } .cartItemPrice { font-weight: 500; font-weight: bold; } .cartDesc { margin-left: 2em; color: #DFA878; } .remove { border: none; background-color: #BA704F; padding: .5em; font-size: .9rem; color: white; font-weight: bold; border-radius: 5px; margin-top: .3em; cursor: pointer; border: 2px solid #BA704F; transition: all .2s ease-in-out; } .remove:hover { color: red; border: 2px solid #DFA878; background-color: transparent; } #totalPriceContainer { background-color: #BA704F; width: 100%; text-align: center; padding: 1em; color: white; border-radius: 10px; } #totalPrice { font-weight: 900; } .back-to-top { position: fixed; bottom: 2rem; right: 2rem; display: inline-flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; background-color: #f1bc0d; border-radius: 0.5rem; padding: 0.5rem; text-decoration: none; transition: 0.2s ease-out; } .back-to-top span { color: #fff; font-size: 3rem; transition: 0.2s ease-out; } .back-to-top:hover { background-color: #efc127; } .back-to-top:hover span { transform: translateY(-4px); }

html code