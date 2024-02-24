Really hard CSS problem (Paul I count on you :) )

Hi,

I have a very hard to explain CSS problem but I will try to make it as clear as possible:

In this codepen you see a window that opens on a browser viewport when user clicks a button on the main screen.

The width of this screen is defined by the max length of the customers data plus the max length of the dates and systems data. It also has a minwidth to make it not look ugly in any case. This works perfectly

The big problem is the height:

The total height of the window should normally be calc(100VH - 10%) which works good. So it depends on the browser height at the end. The title and footer height of the window are fixed.

The order number/status, customer and dates grid boxes have a fixed height. By now I have defined them as auto, so the divs inside the grid box define the needed height. But it could be a fix value for the height also if it is easier.

The contacts and communication boxes should spare the rest of the height.

For example:

Browser viewport height = 1100px => calculated window total height: 1000px; => Title and Footer each 50px, so we have 900px for the content.

We need 50px for the title box, and 350px for the customer/date box.

So we have 500px left.

Now the contact and the communication box should have 250px each.

The system box bottom should then be aligned to bottom of the contact box and the content of the system box should scroll vertically if needed. This does not work now.

If the tables in contact and/or communication contains not enough rows to fill the box, the table should still fill the box (It should not have only the height needed for the rows to display). This is the case at the moment. BUT! if the table contains more rows then it can show in the 250px it should not increase the height of the box (>250px), instead it should start to scroll the contents. That does not work.

At the end the tables show have a minimum height of around 3 rows.

If the height of the window gets too small to match the criteria it should start to scroll its whole contents. This works also

Any ideas?