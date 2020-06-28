How to add user input from form to google sheets after submit

What code I need to add for this so that I can save the user input to google sheet.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <title>Demo</title> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <form class="needs-validation" novalidate=""> <div class="form-row"> <div class="col-md-6 mb-3"> <label for="validationCustom01">First name</label> <input class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" required="" type="text"> <div class="valid-feedback"> Looks good! </div> <div class="invalid-feedback"> This is required! </div> </div> </div> <button class="btn btn-primary btn-block" type="submit">Submit</button> </form> </div> <script> const form = document.querySelector('form'); form.addEventListener('submit', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); if (form.checkValidity() === false) { alert("failed"); form.classList.add('was-validated'); } else { alert("sucess"); location.replace("https://www.google.com/"); } }, false); </script> </body> </html> ** ` This is the script I am currently using to call the user input from html form to google sheet but I cant integrate it with my first code ` ** > <script> > // Prevent forms from submitting. > function preventFormSubmit() { > var forms = document.querySelectorAll('form'); > for (var i = 0; i < forms.length; i++) { > forms[i].addEventListener('submit', function(event) { > event.preventDefault(); > }); > } > } > window.addEventListener('load', preventFormSubmit); > > > function handleFormSubmit(formObject) { > google.script.run.processForm(formObject); > document.getElementById("myForm").reset(); > } > </script>