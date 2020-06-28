How to add user input from form to google sheets after submit

What code I need to add for this so that I can save the user input to google sheet.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <link href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
  <title>Demo</title>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="container">
    <form class="needs-validation" novalidate="">
      <div class="form-row">
        <div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
          <label for="validationCustom01">First name</label>
          <input class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" required="" type="text">
          <div class="valid-feedback">
            Looks good!
          </div>
          <div class="invalid-feedback">
            This is required!
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>

      <button class="btn btn-primary btn-block" type="submit">Submit</button>
    </form>
  </div>
  
  <script>
    const form = document.querySelector('form');

    form.addEventListener('submit', function(event) {
     event.preventDefault();

     if (form.checkValidity() === false) {
       alert("failed");
       form.classList.add('was-validated');
     } else {
       alert("sucess");
       location.replace("https://www.google.com/");
     }
    }, false);
  </script>
</body>
</html>
This is the script I am currently using to call the user input from html form to google sheet but I cant integrate it with my first code

> <script>
>   // Prevent forms from submitting.
>   function preventFormSubmit() {
>     var forms = document.querySelectorAll('form');
>     for (var i = 0; i < forms.length; i++) {
>       forms[i].addEventListener('submit', function(event) {
>       event.preventDefault();
>       });
>     }
>   }
>   window.addEventListener('load', preventFormSubmit);    
>       
>       
>   function handleFormSubmit(formObject) {
>     google.script.run.processForm(formObject);
>     document.getElementById("myForm").reset();
>   }
> </script>