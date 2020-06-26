How do I show success message after submit and route to a url

You’ll have to provide more details. “It is not working” doesn’t give us much to go on.
The best thing is to make a minimal reproducible example, as is described here:
Thanks for the suggestion,
I run this code that you suggested, the alerts is working but it will not redirect to the url. "location.replace(
"https://www.google.com/"); is not redirecting.
the forms data after submit should go to google sheet but its not working with this new code that you suggested, I attached the sheet and the form below.
Google sheet (data base): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Nf4blEkltGQFsMGP3XyNRjc8TlyoSbh0D0ENYI4eARQ/edit?usp=sharing
Form(Web entry): https://script.google.com/macros/s/AKfycbxsjNE0qslTEXb771qxbrkN_WP4zexNVnODIBMQdrqwS1A0jxs/exec
Oh yeah, sorry, it seems the form’s default submission action is still being called, so we’ll need to prevent that.
Here is a boiled down example that shows things working as expected.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<title>Demo</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<form class="needs-validation" novalidate="">
<div class="form-row">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom01">First name</label>
<input class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" required="" type="text">
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="btn btn-primary btn-block" type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
</div>
<script>
const form = document.querySelector('form');
form.addEventListener('submit', function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
if (form.checkValidity() === false) {
alert("failed");
form.classList.add('was-validated');
} else {
alert("sucess");
location.replace("https://www.google.com/");
}
}, false);
</script>
</body>
</html>
There is nothing in the code you originally posted that would enter the form’s data into a Google sheet.
Do you have other code that takes care of this?
here is the code
function doGet(request) {
return HtmlService.createTemplateFromFile('Index')
.evaluate();
}
/* @Include JavaScript and CSS Files */
function include(filename) {
return HtmlService.createHtmlOutputFromFile(filename)
.getContent();
}
/* @Process Form */
function processForm(formObject) {
var url = "https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Nf4blEkltGQFsMGP3XyNRjc8TlyoSbh0D0ENYI4eARQ/edit?usp=sharing";
var ss = SpreadsheetApp.openByUrl(url);
var ws = ss.getSheetByName("Data");
ws.appendRow([formObject.first_name,
formObject.last_name,
formObject.email,
formObject.phone,
formObject.sphone,
formObject.dateOfBirth,
formObject.age,
formObject.gender,
formObject.address,
formObject.city,
formObject.barangay,
formObject.last_school_attended]);
}
Yeeeah, but on a successful submission you’re redirecting to google.com. How do you expect that code (that you’ve just posted) to run?
It sounds to me like you should handle an incorrect submission as we have seen here, but when the user fills out everything correctly, you should let the form submission take place, insert the data into Google sheets, then implement the redirect on the server.
@kellyshemd it has been explained to you how to format your code. I have done it again for you. Please remember to do this yourself in future.
google.com is just a sample to redirect, after the user submit it should redirect to the websites landing page
Do that on the server then, after the data has been inserted correctly
I am running this code to google app script
here is the code that saves the data to google sheets but it does not have alerts and a redirect.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<base target="_top">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-Gn5384xqQ1aoWXA+058RXPxPg6fy4IWvTNh0E263XmFcJlSAwiGgFAW/dAiS6JXm" crossorigin="anonymous">
<?!= include('JavaScript'); ?>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<form class="needs-validation" novalidate>
<div class="form-row">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom01">First name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom02">Last name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="last_name" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-row">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<p>Gender</p>
<div class="form-check form-check-inline">
<input class="form-check-input" type="radio" name="gender" id="male" value="male" required>
<label class="form-check-label" for="male">Male</label>
</div>
<div class="form-check form-check-inline">
<input class="form-check-input" type="radio" name="gender" id="female" value="female" required>
<label class="form-check-label" for="female">Female</label>
</div>
<div class="form-check form-check-inline">
<input class="form-check-input" type="radio" name="gender" id="lgbtq" value="female" required>
<label class="form-check-label" for="female">LGBTQ+</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-row">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="dateOfBirth">Date of Birth</label>
<input type="date" class="form-control" id="dateOfBirth" name="dateOfBirth" required >
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-3 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom03">Age</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="age" name="age" placeholder="Age"required>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="email">Email</label>
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required >
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="phone">Phone Number</label>
<input type="tel" class="form-control" id="phone" name="phone" placeholder="Phone Number" required >
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="sphone">Seconday Phone Number</label>
<input type="stel" class="form-control" id="sphone" name="sphone" placeholder="Seconday Phone Number" required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-row">
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom03">Address</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="address" name="Address" placeholder="Address"required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-3 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom03">City</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="city" name="City" placeholder="City"required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-3 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom05">Barangay</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="barangay" name="Barangay" placeholder="Barangay"required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-6 mb-3">
<label for="validationCustom03">Last School Attended </label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="last_school_attended" name="Last School Attended" placeholder="Last School Attended"required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
This is required!
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="form-check">
<input class="form-check-input" type="checkbox" value="" id="invalidCheck" required>
<label class="form-check-label" for="invalidCheck">
Agree to terms and conditions
</label>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
<div class="invalid-feedback">
You must agree before submitting.
</div>
</div>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary btn-block">Submit</button>
<div id="output"></div>
</form>
</body>
</html>
<script>
// Example starter JavaScript for disabling form submissions if there are invalid fields
(function() {
'use strict';
window.addEventListener('load', function() {
// Fetch all the forms we want to apply custom Bootstrap validation styles to
var forms = document.getElementsByClassName('needs-validation');
// Loop over them and prevent submission
var validation = Array.prototype.filter.call(forms, function(form) {
form.addEventListener('submit', function(event) {
if (form.checkValidity() === false) {
event.preventDefault();
event.stopPropagation();
}
form.classList.add('was-validated');
}, false);
});
}, false);
})();
</script>
Where? Unless I’m missing something, that is just the form that you have posted already.
by the way I wanna than you for replying my messages I really appreciate your efforts.
here
But where in the code from post#20 is that code called?
Is that what is being pulled in by:
<?!= include('JavaScript'); ?>
?
here: this is the code that pulls from the form
Sorry, we’re getting our wires crossed.
It is still not clear to me how the code you just posted is getting called.
Normally, you would submit the form to a script running on a server (indicated by the value in the form’s
action attribute) where the code you have just posted is running. This code would be responsible for processing the data, inserting it into a database (or Google sheets) and then redirecting the user to a new page.
From the code you have posted, I cannot see where that is happening.
I run the script that you suggested but its not working in google app script but it is working in .html in my computer
Sorry, we’re back to:
If you can make a minimal, runnable demo of your problem, I’ll see what I can do to help.
Otherwise, we’ll just keep going round in circles.
here it is:
<script>
// Prevent forms from submitting.
function preventFormSubmit() {
var forms = document.querySelectorAll('form');
for (var i = 0; i < forms.length; i++) {
forms[i].addEventListener('submit', function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
});
}
}
window.addEventListener('load', preventFormSubmit);
function handleFormSubmit(formObject) {
google.script.run.processForm(formObject);
document.getElementById("myForm").reset();
}
</script>
I couldn’t understand till I realize thanks a lot for informing me
That is nothing I can run on my PC to recreate your problem
how can I combine your script
this script
<script>
const form = document.querySelector('form');
form.addEventListener('submit', function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
if (form.checkValidity() === false) {
alert("failed");
form.classList.add('was-validated');
} else {
alert("sucess");
location.replace("https://www.google.com/");
}
}, false);
</script>
and the scripts that call the user entry