How to add an element to an array?

maxNumbersToAdd is 7 elements, why is it outputting 12 elements and not 14? and again, this is not the solution I was expecting.
Can you tell me how you get 7 from that? Number your entries.
apparently I made a mistake, yes, 6 entries, but in a loop it cannot perform more than 12 entries, but how to do more?
So maxNumbersToAdd is 6. And the array starts with 6 elements.
Now answer the second part of post 22.
6 times,
So if you start with 6 elements, and add an element 6 times… at the end of the loop, as you have stated yourself, you end up with…
So.
Well, you’d need to change the number of times the code loops, wouldnt you?
How you do that is up to you.
Right now, the code will double the size of the initial array, because it counts the number of entries in the array, and then loops that many times and adds 1 each time it loops.
this does not give me anything, since the form of writing is unknown as always, and I planned a different result, without restrictions, and here only 12 times, this is a very difficult code scheme to understand, how to make everything work the way the beginners want, and not the way dictates this zhs code.