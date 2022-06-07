How to add a separate background

I am using a php script where upon selecting either category 1, 2 or 3, different video choices are displayed on a page.
The part of page code in question looks like this:
<div class="wrapper">{{TITLE}}
<?php
$_GET['id'];
if ($_GET['id'] == 1){
echo "<div class='Cat1'>Category1</div>";
}
else if ($_GET['id'] == 2){
echo "<div class='Cat2'>Category2</div>";
}
else if ($_GET['id'] == 3){
echo "<div class='Cat3'>Category3</div>";
}
?>
</div>
The TITLE is named in the script’s dashboard. Category 1, 2 and 3 each have a separate name.
I’d like help to display a different header background image to each category page displayed.
Here’s the current css:
.wrapper {
position: relative;
text-align: center;
color:#000;
background-color:#696969;
which just shows the same #696969 color to all three header backgrounds.
Any ahelp is appreciated.