How to add a separate background

I am using a php script where upon selecting either category 1, 2 or 3, different video choices are displayed on a page.

The part of page code in question looks like this:

<div class="wrapper">{{TITLE}} <?php $_GET['id']; if ($_GET['id'] == 1){ echo "<div class='Cat1'>Category1</div>"; } else if ($_GET['id'] == 2){ echo "<div class='Cat2'>Category2</div>"; } else if ($_GET['id'] == 3){ echo "<div class='Cat3'>Category3</div>"; } ?> </div>

The TITLE is named in the script’s dashboard. Category 1, 2 and 3 each have a separate name.

I’d like help to display a different header background image to each category page displayed.

Here’s the current css:

.wrapper { position: relative; text-align: center; color:#000; background-color:#696969;

which just shows the same #696969 color to all three header backgrounds.

Any ahelp is appreciated.