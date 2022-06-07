How to add a separate background

PHP
I am using a php script where upon selecting either category 1, 2 or 3, different video choices are displayed on a page.

The part of page code in question looks like this:

	<div class="wrapper">{{TITLE}}

	<?php
	$_GET['id'];
	if ($_GET['id'] == 1){
	echo "<div class='Cat1'>Category1</div>";
	}
	else if ($_GET['id'] == 2){
	echo "<div class='Cat2'>Category2</div>";
	}
	else if ($_GET['id'] == 3){
	echo "<div class='Cat3'>Category3</div>";
	}
	?>

	</div>

The TITLE is named in the script’s dashboard. Category 1, 2 and 3 each have a separate name.

I’d like help to display a different header background image to each category page displayed.

Here’s the current css:

	.wrapper {
	position: relative;
	text-align: center;
	color:#000;
        background-color:#696969;

which just shows the same #696969 color to all three header backgrounds.

Any ahelp is appreciated.