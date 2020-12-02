I need help with this script:( Header, background, logo

Okei so im very new to coding. and i will make a website where i have a background video with a logo in the center and a header menu on top center that is transparent. and i really dont know what im ding at this point. Can somone look at the script and help me understand what to do? or show me a better script?

And i dont know when to use CLASS and ID tags.

And this is my script: HTML

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>test</title> </head> <video autoplay muted loop id="myVideo"> <source src="TV.mp4" type="video/mp4"> </video> <body> <div class="overlay"> <div class="nav"> <img class="img"src="logo maad.png" alt="MAAD logo"> <ul> <li class="home"><a href="#">Home</a></li> <li class="tutorials"><a href="#">Tutorials</a></li> <li class="about"><a href="#">About</a></li> <li class="news"><a href="#">Newsletter</a></li> <li class="contact"><a href="#">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </body> </html>

CSS: