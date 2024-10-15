How to accommodate long text in small arear like a tag or capsule?

Hi there,

I have the following issue in which some items inside a div are too long.:

As you can see see the one on the right is too long and breaks onto a new line.

I am wondering what the best approach fo overcome this is.

I have alsready set `font-size: 14px`` which is small, but still some items break.

I guess I have a few options:

Set the transformation to normal/not uppercase which would increase UX anyway, but some items are still too long

Reduce the actual content of the long items, but for some this isn’t ideal and won’t make sense to the user.

Have some kind of truncation where the word/content ends in a ... and then maybe animate/slide/marquee the rest of the content shown.

Does anyone have any ideas or tips on how to best get around this issue?

Thanks!