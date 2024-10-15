How to accommodate long text in small arear like a tag or capsule?

Hi there,
I have the following issue in which some items inside a div are too long.:
As you can see see the one on the right is too long and breaks onto a new line.
I am wondering what the best approach fo overcome this is.
I have alsready set `font-size: 14px`` which is small, but still some items break.
I guess I have a few options:
- Set the transformation to normal/not uppercase which would increase UX anyway, but some items are still too long
- Reduce the actual content of the long items, but for some this isn’t ideal and won’t make sense to the user.
- Have some kind of truncation where the word/content ends in a
...and then maybe animate/slide/marquee the rest of the content shown.
Does anyone have any ideas or tips on how to best get around this issue?
Thanks!