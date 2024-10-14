Cannot get font-size smaller than 14px

Hi there,
For some reason I am unable to reduce the font size of an element to less than
14px.
I’ve tried adding
!important, but it’s not working. I cannot see any other conflicting or overwriting statements, so wondered if anyone knows of any other things that could be stopping this?
Could it be the font I am using? I am using the Google font “Lexend” (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lexend) which allows it to go as small as 8px in their previewer, so a bit confused as to why
font-size: 12px for example isn’t applying.
Any general suggestions that would cause this?
Thanks!