Cannot get font-size smaller than 14px

For some reason I am unable to reduce the font size of an element to less than 14px.

I’ve tried adding !important, but it’s not working. I cannot see any other conflicting or overwriting statements, so wondered if anyone knows of any other things that could be stopping this?

Could it be the font I am using? I am using the Google font “Lexend” (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lexend) which allows it to go as small as 8px in their previewer, so a bit confused as to why font-size: 12px for example isn’t applying.

Any general suggestions that would cause this?

You wouldn’t happen to have your browser set to a minimum font size of 14px, would you?

Nice one! Yes it is set to that, however I have seen smaller fonts on other website and I am sure I have set it smaller using other fonts previously. I never touch the browser settings so not sure how I’ve done that.

Is there a way to force the font size and overriding the user’s browser settings? I know that’s not great, but need to.