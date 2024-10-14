Cannot get font-size smaller than 14px

Hi there,

For some reason I am unable to reduce the font size of an element to less than 14px .

I’ve tried adding !important , but it’s not working. I cannot see any other conflicting or overwriting statements, so wondered if anyone knows of any other things that could be stopping this?

Could it be the font I am using? I am using the Google font “Lexend” (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lexend) which allows it to go as small as 8px in their previewer, so a bit confused as to why font-size: 12px for example isn’t applying.

Any general suggestions that would cause this?

Thanks!