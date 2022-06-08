How in facebook business' Facebook Page to add website domain?

Hello!
Following this https://developers.facebook.com/docs/messenger-platform/discovery/facebook-chat-plugin/ article
I created business’ Facebook Page, but I got error message :
Before publishing, you must add at least one website domain where you would like the Chat Plugin to appear.
I did not find where I can add at website domain ?
I found this https://developers.facebook.com/docs/sharing/domain-verification/verifying-your-domain/ article ,
-
But I did not find Business Settings button in the upper right corner or something similar that.
Can it be that I have some misconfiguring in my settings ?
Also I use my common Facebook account. Can it be that I need some kind of corporative Facebook account ?
-
Also I clicked “Start chart” button in left bottom corner but I failed to help help
from support as I expected : https://prnt.sc/My4Ht-KvQ08K
-
Where can I get help from official facebook as for business’ Facebook Page
Thanks!