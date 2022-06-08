How in facebook business' Facebook Page to add website domain?

Social Media
#1

Hello!
Following this https://developers.facebook.com/docs/messenger-platform/discovery/facebook-chat-plugin/ article
I created business’ Facebook Page, but I got error message :

Before publishing, you must add at least one website domain where you would like the Chat Plugin to appear.

https://prnt.sc/8a7t86Sc2FoF

I did not find where I can add at website domain ?
I found this https://developers.facebook.com/docs/sharing/domain-verification/verifying-your-domain/ article ,

  1. But I did not find Business Settings button in the upper right corner or something similar that.
    Can it be that I have some misconfiguring in my settings ?
    Also I use my common Facebook account. Can it be that I need some kind of corporative Facebook account ?

  2. Also I clicked “Start chart” button in left bottom corner but I failed to help help
    from support as I expected : https://prnt.sc/My4Ht-KvQ08K

  3. Where can I get help from official facebook as for business’ Facebook Page

Thanks!