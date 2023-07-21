How does "y'all" sound to a native English speaker?

Hi all! Since English is not my native language I’d like to ask anyone of you who is a native English speaker how does the word “y’all” sound to you? I know it’s a new invention for the plural “you” but is this a neutral word than can be used in all contexts - formal, informal, casual conversations, education, etc. Is this used by young people only or by all age groups? Is this used in the US mainly or also UK, Australia, Canada and other English speaking countries?
I don’t speak English everyday now and my last immersion in the language was in 2000 when I spent a whole year living in England - and back then I never heard anyone say “y’all”. Now I hear it more and more on youtube and in various online discussions.
The problem for me is that for whatever reason I have pretty bad connotations with “y’all” - it seems to me like it’s bad language, low-grade language used by lazy uneducated young people and it really hurts my ears and eyes whenever someone uses it. Even if I hear it from someone who is wise and educated I somehow feel they use it out of political correctness and degrade the language this way. But I’m aware that my perception may be totally flawed because I don’t live in an English speaking country so I’m not used to any new language trends.
Do you consider “y’all” as a low quality word or is it completely normal?
I not from the South, but y’all is general only spoken there (I think). I’m from the Midwest United States and would be taken back or thought the person was from the South if I heard it in Michigan. Speaking about dialects I have gone on vacation to the South a few times and people there thought I had a weird accent.
Y’all is used in the southern states of the US, in casual conversation. You wouldn’t hear it in other parts of the US unless from a visitor from the South, or maybe someone’s grandma who moved outside the southern region. I suspect even in the South you would not hear it in the work or educational environments, but I am not from there.
I’m in California, and if anyone used “y’all” in speaking to me, I’d look at them a bit oddly. It is not normal to hear it in any conversation here.
It’s a folksy Americanism, and not formal English. It’s best not to imitate it unless you’re joking around. We just have to quietly accept it from people who grew up saying it (and perhaps smile a little wryly).
The most important point is that in English there is not an equivalent word. I am not enough of an expert in English to know the correct terminology to describe the grammar (probably it is called a plural pronoun) but English is my only language. For those people that do not like y’all, they need to develop an equivalent that is acceptable to them and everyone else. Currently there is none. Except you can say all of you instead.
I hear and read many abuses of the English language every day. I think it is horrible. People get upset when someone attempts to educate them. In these forums a person might be critical of how someone uses HTML and/or CSS but if someone attempts to explain that English grammar is incorrect, people get upset.
Me too. I was born in California and been a legal resident my entire life, for more than half a century. I like y’all.
There are many other words, such as what I describe above, that I feel that way about but not this one.