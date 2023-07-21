How does "y'all" sound to a native English speaker?

The most important point is that in English there is not an equivalent word. I am not enough of an expert in English to know the correct terminology to describe the grammar (probably it is called a plural pronoun) but English is my only language. For those people that do not like y’all, they need to develop an equivalent that is acceptable to them and everyone else. Currently there is none. Except you can say all of you instead.

I hear and read many abuses of the English language every day. I think it is horrible. People get upset when someone attempts to educate them. In these forums a person might be critical of how someone uses HTML and/or CSS but if someone attempts to explain that English grammar is incorrect, people get upset.

There is abundant use of the word got in the present tense, especially as in you’ve got and I’ve got. I also hear got used for the present tense often.

People use the word face too often. Most people probably do not realize it.

I often see the words below and above used instead of following and preceding in places where following or preceding would be appropriate.

The word blog did not exist a couple of decades ago. It began as a shortened version of web log and was like a diary. Now it is used as a synonym for article. It is irritating for me for people to use blog for articles.

People call food spicey when it hot from chili, as if chili is the only spice.

I could make a long list of abuses such as that. It is frustrating that people make up words and make up abuses but get upset when someone tries to explain why something is a problem.

tracknut: tracknut: You wouldn’t hear it in other parts of the US unless from a visitor from the South

ralphm: ralphm: It’s best not to imitate it unless you’re joking around

It is unfortunate that people think it is unacceptable.

tracknut: tracknut: I’m in California,

Me too. I was born in California and been a legal resident my entire life, for more than half a century. I like y’all.

Lemon_Juice: Lemon_Juice: it seems to me like it’s bad language, low-grade language used by lazy uneducated young people and it really hurts my ears and eyes whenever someone uses it

There are many other words, such as what I describe above, that I feel that way about but not this one.