How do you approach debugging when console logs just aren’t enough?

If you haven’t heard of this before, it’s called Rubber Duck Debugging. You dont… actually need a rubber duck, but i use one.

The explanation is on wikipedia, but in short: Explain the relevant block of code to someone else - whether its a rubber duck, a teddy bear, a pet, or another person (The idea of it being a rubber duck is that you’re not interrupting someone else’s day to do this). Go line by line and explain what each line does, and usually you’ll find you get to a point where you find your problem because you’ll try to explain the line while looking at the code, and your brain will tell you “no, that’s not what it does.”

Alternatively, I have “rubber duck answered” myself more than once by starting to write a forum post here, explaining what i’ve done, and gotten to the same point - my explanation of the problem (if using enough detail) points my brain at where the problem lies, and I solve my problem before even pushing “Post”.

(and for the record, yes, that is [one of] my duck[s], and my screen.)