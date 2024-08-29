How do I point my old domain to a new domain

Hi, I have a new website that I created on a new webhosts server. The new website has a new domain name. I will no longer need the old domain name but thought I would leave it up for a year or so to make sure people going to the old site get directed to the new one.

How do I direct guests of my old website to the new website on the new webhost? The new website is under a new domain name. So how long should I keep my old domain address.

I am guessing that if you Google the website, the old website will pop up. How do I change it for Google so when you search the website, it will bring up the new site instead of the old website pages?

Hope that makes sense.

Thanks