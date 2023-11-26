How do I make icon spin with JavaScript?

You don’t add all the CSS using JavaScript. Define the animation as a class.

.spin { animation: rotate 3s ease-out; } @keyframes rotate { 0% { transform: rotate(-200deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } }

Then just apply and remove that class use JavaScript.

const icon = document.getElementById('icon'); icon.addEventListener('click', () => { icon.classList.add('spin'); }); icon.addEventListener('animationend', ()=>{ icon.classList.remove('spin'); });

Adding the class will start the animation. When the animation completes an animationend event will be emitted and you can then remove the class. Removing the class is necessary if you want to repeatedly trigger the animation. If you only want to trigger it once, you don’t need to remove the class.