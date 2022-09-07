How do I fix it?

PHP
#1

I have three rows but it shows only one row in report table
what’s the mistake

2022-09-07_210420
2022-09-07_2104201063×265 14.3 KB

source code

<?php include_once 'header.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'sidebar.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'navtop.php'; ?>
                <div class="container-fluid">
                  <?php
                  $student=output(@$_GET['student']);
                  $fix=output(@$_GET['fix']);
                  $type_of_c=output(@$_GET['type_of_c']);
                  $loc=output(@$_GET['loc']);
                  $gen=output(@$_GET['gen']);
                  $fdate=output(@$_GET['fdate']);
                  $tday=output(@$_GET['tday']);
                  $cl=output(@$_GET['cl']);

                  if (isset($_GET['class'])) {
                    ?>
                  <div class="card shadow mb-4">
                    <div class="card-header py-3">
                    </div>
                    <div class="card-body">
                      <form method="get">
                        <div class="form-group">
                          <label for="email">Fixation Type:</label>
                            <select class="form-control" name="fix" id="class_id">
                              <option>choose</option>
                              <option value="Screw">Screw</option>
                              <option value="Cement">Cement</option>
                           </select>
                        </div>
                        <div class="form-group">
                            <label for="email">Type of crown:</label>
                            <select class="form-control" name="type_of_c" id="class_id">
                              <option>choose</option>
                              <option value="ceramic">ceramic</option>
                              <option value="zirconium">zirconium</option>
                              <option value="Acrylic">Acrylic</option>
                              <option value="Emax">Emax</option>
                              <option value="Veneer">Veneer</option>
                              <option value="other">other</option>
                           </select>
                        </div>

                        <div class="form-group">
                            <label for="name">name:</label>
                            <input type="text" name="sn" class="form-control" value="" id="student_name" placeholder="N-Mobile">
                            <div data-lastpass-icon-root="true" style="position: relative !important; height: 0px !important; width: 0px !important; float: left !important;"></div>
                        </div>
                        <hr>
                        <div class="form-group">
                              <label>From Date</label>
                              <input type="text" name="fdate" class="form-control" value="" id="fdate">
                         </div>

                         <div class="form-group">
                              <label>To Date</label>
                             <input type="text" name="tday" class="form-control" value="" id="tday">
                         </div>

                         <div class="form-group" align="center">
                            <input type="submit" name="class" value="Searching" class="btn btn-primary btn-sm btn-block">
                         </div>
                        </form>
                            <?php
                            $stm = $db->prepare("SELECT name as n, birth as b, Cost as c, count(id) as total FROM patient WHERE fixation_t=:fix or type_of_c=:type_of_c");
                            //$stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM sub WHERE cl=:class or gr=:gr or sn=:sn or (datee between :fdate and :tday AND cl=:class) ");
                            $stm->bindParam(":fix",$fix, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                            $stm->bindParam(":type_of_c",$type_of_c, PDO::PARAM_STR);

                            //$stm->bindParam(":sn",$sn, PDO::PARAM_STR);


                            //$stm->bindParam(":fdate",$fdate, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                            //$stm->bindParam(":tday",$tday, PDO::PARAM_STR);
                            $stm->execute();
                            $rowCount = $stm->rowCount();
                            if($rowCount > 0){
                            ?>




                              <div class="table-responsive">
                              <h5 align="center">patient Report from <?php echo $fdate?> to <?php echo $tdate?></h5>
                              <table class="table table-bordered" id="dataTables-example">
                                  <thead>
                                    <tr>
                                        <th>#</th>
                                        <th>Name</th>
                                        <th>birth</th>
                                        <th>Fixation Type</th>
                                        <th>Doctor</th>
                                        <th>No:Impalnt</th>
                                        <th>Implant System</th>
                                        <th>Cost</th>
                                        <th>Action</th>
                                    </tr>
                                  </thead>
                                  <tbody>
                                    <?php
                                    $results=$stm->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
                                    $cnt=1;
                                      foreach ($results as $row) {
                                      ?>
                                      <tr>
                                        <td><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
                                        <td><?php echo $row['n']; ?></td>
                                        <td><?php echo $row['b']; ?></td>
                                        <td><?php echo $row['fixation_t']; ?></td>
                                        <td><?php echo $row['doctor']; ?></td>
                                        <td><?php echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-success">Qty '.$row['Impalnt_n'].'</span>'; ?></td>
                                        <td><?php echo $row['type']; ?></td>
                                        <td>$<?php echo $totalmarks=$row['c']; ?></td>
                                          <td>
                                            <a href="edit_pateint.php?id=<?php echo htmlentities($row['id']);?>" class="btn btn-warning btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-edit"></i></a>
                                            <a href="patietlist.php?del=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>" class="btn btn-danger btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-trash"></i></a>
                                          </td>
                                      </tr>
                                      <?php $totlcount+=$totalmarks;}?>
                                    <tr>
                                    <th scope="row" colspan="7" style="text-align: center">Total Cost</th>
                                    <td colspan="3" style="text-align: left"><b><?php echo htmlentities($totlcount);?></td>
                                    </tr>
                                    <tr>
                                      <th scope="row" colspan="7" style="text-align: center">count</th>
                                      <td colspan="3" style="text-align: left"><b> <?php echo $row['total'];?></td>
                                    </tr>
                                  </tbody>
                              </table>
                          </div>

                          <?php
                        } else {
                            echo 'هیچ ئەنجامێك نەدۆزراوە!';
                          }
                       ?>
                   </div>
               </div>

             <?php } ?>
              </div>
              <script type="text/javascript">
              $('#fromdate').daterangepicker({
                singleDatePicker: true,
                locale: { format: "YYYY-MM-DD" }
                //startDate: moment().subtract(6, 'days')
              });
              </script>
              <script type="text/javascript">
              $('#todate').daterangepicker({
                singleDatePicker: true,
                locale: { format: "YYYY-MM-DD" }
                //startDate: moment().subtract(6, 'days')
              });
              </script>
<?php include_once 'footer.php'; ?>