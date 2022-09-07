How do I fix it?

I have three rows but it shows only one row in report table
what’s the mistake
source code
<?php include_once 'header.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'sidebar.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'navtop.php'; ?>
<div class="container-fluid">
<?php
$student=output(@$_GET['student']);
$fix=output(@$_GET['fix']);
$type_of_c=output(@$_GET['type_of_c']);
$loc=output(@$_GET['loc']);
$gen=output(@$_GET['gen']);
$fdate=output(@$_GET['fdate']);
$tday=output(@$_GET['tday']);
$cl=output(@$_GET['cl']);
if (isset($_GET['class'])) {
?>
<div class="card shadow mb-4">
<div class="card-header py-3">
</div>
<div class="card-body">
<form method="get">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="email">Fixation Type:</label>
<select class="form-control" name="fix" id="class_id">
<option>choose</option>
<option value="Screw">Screw</option>
<option value="Cement">Cement</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="email">Type of crown:</label>
<select class="form-control" name="type_of_c" id="class_id">
<option>choose</option>
<option value="ceramic">ceramic</option>
<option value="zirconium">zirconium</option>
<option value="Acrylic">Acrylic</option>
<option value="Emax">Emax</option>
<option value="Veneer">Veneer</option>
<option value="other">other</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="name">name:</label>
<input type="text" name="sn" class="form-control" value="" id="student_name" placeholder="N-Mobile">
<div data-lastpass-icon-root="true" style="position: relative !important; height: 0px !important; width: 0px !important; float: left !important;"></div>
</div>
<hr>
<div class="form-group">
<label>From Date</label>
<input type="text" name="fdate" class="form-control" value="" id="fdate">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label>To Date</label>
<input type="text" name="tday" class="form-control" value="" id="tday">
</div>
<div class="form-group" align="center">
<input type="submit" name="class" value="Searching" class="btn btn-primary btn-sm btn-block">
</div>
</form>
<?php
$stm = $db->prepare("SELECT name as n, birth as b, Cost as c, count(id) as total FROM patient WHERE fixation_t=:fix or type_of_c=:type_of_c");
//$stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM sub WHERE cl=:class or gr=:gr or sn=:sn or (datee between :fdate and :tday AND cl=:class) ");
$stm->bindParam(":fix",$fix, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stm->bindParam(":type_of_c",$type_of_c, PDO::PARAM_STR);
//$stm->bindParam(":sn",$sn, PDO::PARAM_STR);
//$stm->bindParam(":fdate",$fdate, PDO::PARAM_STR);
//$stm->bindParam(":tday",$tday, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stm->execute();
$rowCount = $stm->rowCount();
if($rowCount > 0){
?>
<div class="table-responsive">
<h5 align="center">patient Report from <?php echo $fdate?> to <?php echo $tdate?></h5>
<table class="table table-bordered" id="dataTables-example">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>#</th>
<th>Name</th>
<th>birth</th>
<th>Fixation Type</th>
<th>Doctor</th>
<th>No:Impalnt</th>
<th>Implant System</th>
<th>Cost</th>
<th>Action</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
$results=$stm->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
$cnt=1;
foreach ($results as $row) {
?>
<tr>
<td><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['n']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['b']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['fixation_t']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['doctor']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-success">Qty '.$row['Impalnt_n'].'</span>'; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['type']; ?></td>
<td>$<?php echo $totalmarks=$row['c']; ?></td>
<td>
<a href="edit_pateint.php?id=<?php echo htmlentities($row['id']);?>" class="btn btn-warning btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-edit"></i></a>
<a href="patietlist.php?del=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>" class="btn btn-danger btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-trash"></i></a>
</td>
</tr>
<?php $totlcount+=$totalmarks;}?>
<tr>
<th scope="row" colspan="7" style="text-align: center">Total Cost</th>
<td colspan="3" style="text-align: left"><b><?php echo htmlentities($totlcount);?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row" colspan="7" style="text-align: center">count</th>
<td colspan="3" style="text-align: left"><b> <?php echo $row['total'];?></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
<?php
} else {
echo 'هیچ ئەنجامێك نەدۆزراوە!';
}
?>
</div>
</div>
<?php } ?>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
$('#fromdate').daterangepicker({
singleDatePicker: true,
locale: { format: "YYYY-MM-DD" }
//startDate: moment().subtract(6, 'days')
});
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$('#todate').daterangepicker({
singleDatePicker: true,
locale: { format: "YYYY-MM-DD" }
//startDate: moment().subtract(6, 'days')
});
</script>
<?php include_once 'footer.php'; ?>