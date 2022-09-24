How do i do that?

How do I make it when I add a qty number, say that qty number have been added from this date or say have been update qty number from this date?
<?php include_once 'header.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'sidebar.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'navtop.php'; ?>
<?php
if ($_SESSION['admin_type'] != "admin") {
  header("Location: addPatient.php?add");
}
 $del = output(@$_GET['del']);
if(isset($del) && $del!=""){
  if(isset($_SESSION['admin_type'])) {
    if($_SESSION['admin_type'] == 'admin') {
     $stm = $db->prepare("DELETE FROM implant WHERE id=:id");
     $stm->bindParam(":id", $del, PDO::PARAM_STR);
     $stm->execute();
     re("success"," thank you "," deleted successfully. ");
     direct("imp_list.php");
    }
   }
 }
 ?>
                <div class="container-fluid">
                  <div class="card shadow mb-4">
                    <div class="card-header py-3">
                      <h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-gray-800">Implant System</h6>
                    </div>
                   <div class="card-body">
                     <?php
                     $stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM implant ORDER BY id ASC");
                     $stm->execute();
                     $rowCount = $stm->rowCount();
                     if($rowCount > 0){
                     ?>
                     <div class="table-responsive">
                         <table class="table table-bordered" cellspacing="0" id="datatl">
                             <thead>
                                 <tr>
                                     <th>#</th>
                                     <th>Type</th>
                                     <th>Quantity</th>
                                     <th>add Quantity</th>
                                     <th>Update Qty Date</th>
                                     <th>Registration Date</th>
                                     <th>Action</th>
                                 </tr>
                             </thead>
                             <tbody>
                               <?php
                               $nu = 0;
                               while($row = $stm->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
                                 ?>
                                 <tr>
                                     <td><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
                                     <td><?php echo $row['type']; ?></td>
                                     <td>
                                       <?php
                                       if ($row['qty'] <= 5) {
                                         echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-danger">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>';
                                       }elseif ($row['qty'] > 5 AND $row['qty'] <= 10) {
                                         echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-warning">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>';
                                       }else {
                                         echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-success">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>';
                                       }
                                        ?>
                                     </td>
                                     <td>
                                       <input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>">
                                       <input type="number" class="form-control itemQty" value="<?= $row['qty'] ?>" style="width:75px;">
                                     </td>
                                     <td><?php echo $row['update']; ?></td>
                                     <td><?php echo $row['date_created']; ?></td>
                                     <td>
                                       <a href="edit_implant.php?id=<?php echo htmlentities($row['id']);?>" class="btn btn-warning btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-edit"></i></a>
                                       <a href="imp_list.php?del=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>" class="btn btn-danger btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-trash"></i></a>
                                     </td>
                                 </tr>
                                 <?php $nu++;}?>
                             </tbody>
                         </table>
                     </div>
                     <?php
                     }else {
                       echo 'not avalable';
                     }
                      ?>
                  </div>
                </div>
              </div>
              <script type="text/javascript">
              $(document).ready(function() {

                // Change the item quantity
                $(".itemQty").on('change', function() {
                  var $el = $(this).closest('tr');

                  var pid = $el.find(".pid").val();
                  //var pprice = $el.find(".pprice").val();
                  var qty = $el.find(".itemQty").val();
                  location.reload(true);
                  $.ajax({
                    url: 'action.php',
                    method: 'post',
                    cache: false,
                    data: {
                      qty: qty,
                      pid: pid
                      //pprice: pprice
                    },
                    success: function(response) {
                      console.log(response);
                    }
                  });
                });

              });
              </script>
<?php include_once 'footer.php'; ?>
