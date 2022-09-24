How do i do that?

How do I make it when I add a qty number, say that qty number have been added from this date or say have been update qty number from this date?





<?php include_once 'header.php'; ?> <?php include_once 'sidebar.php'; ?> <?php include_once 'navtop.php'; ?> <?php if ($_SESSION['admin_type'] != "admin") { header("Location: addPatient.php?add"); } $del = output(@$_GET['del']); if(isset($del) && $del!=""){ if(isset($_SESSION['admin_type'])) { if($_SESSION['admin_type'] == 'admin') { $stm = $db->prepare("DELETE FROM implant WHERE id=:id"); $stm->bindParam(":id", $del, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stm->execute(); re("success"," thank you "," deleted successfully. "); direct("imp_list.php"); } } } ?> <div class="container-fluid"> <div class="card shadow mb-4"> <div class="card-header py-3"> <h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-gray-800">Implant System</h6> </div> <div class="card-body"> <?php $stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM implant ORDER BY id ASC"); $stm->execute(); $rowCount = $stm->rowCount(); if($rowCount > 0){ ?> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-bordered" cellspacing="0" id="datatl"> <thead> <tr> <th>#</th> <th>Type</th> <th>Quantity</th> <th>add Quantity</th> <th>Update Qty Date</th> <th>Registration Date</th> <th>Action</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php $nu = 0; while($row = $stm->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) { ?> <tr> <td><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $row['type']; ?></td> <td> <?php if ($row['qty'] <= 5) { echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-danger">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>'; }elseif ($row['qty'] > 5 AND $row['qty'] <= 10) { echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-warning">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>'; }else { echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-success">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>'; } ?> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>"> <input type="number" class="form-control itemQty" value="<?= $row['qty'] ?>" style="width:75px;"> </td> <td><?php echo $row['update']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $row['date_created']; ?></td> <td> <a href="edit_implant.php?id=<?php echo htmlentities($row['id']);?>" class="btn btn-warning btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-edit"></i></a> <a href="imp_list.php?del=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>" class="btn btn-danger btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-trash"></i></a> </td> </tr> <?php $nu++;}?> </tbody> </table> </div> <?php }else { echo 'not avalable'; } ?> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function() { // Change the item quantity $(".itemQty").on('change', function() { var $el = $(this).closest('tr'); var pid = $el.find(".pid").val(); //var pprice = $el.find(".pprice").val(); var qty = $el.find(".itemQty").val(); location.reload(true); $.ajax({ url: 'action.php', method: 'post', cache: false, data: { qty: qty, pid: pid //pprice: pprice }, success: function(response) { console.log(response); } }); }); }); </script> <?php include_once 'footer.php'; ?>

