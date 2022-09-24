How do i do that?

How do I make it when I add a qty number, say that qty number have been added from this date or say have been update qty number from this date?
<?php
if ($_SESSION['admin_type'] != "admin") {
header("Location: addPatient.php?add");
}
$del = output(@$_GET['del']);
if(isset($del) && $del!=""){
if(isset($_SESSION['admin_type'])) {
if($_SESSION['admin_type'] == 'admin') {
$stm = $db->prepare("DELETE FROM implant WHERE id=:id");
$stm->bindParam(":id", $del, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stm->execute();
re("success"," thank you "," deleted successfully. ");
direct("imp_list.php");
}
}
}
?>
<div class="container-fluid">
<div class="card shadow mb-4">
<div class="card-header py-3">
<h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-gray-800">Implant System</h6>
</div>
<div class="card-body">
<?php
$stm = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM implant ORDER BY id ASC");
$stm->execute();
$rowCount = $stm->rowCount();
if($rowCount > 0){
?>
<div class="table-responsive">
<table class="table table-bordered" cellspacing="0" id="datatl">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>#</th>
<th>Type</th>
<th>Quantity</th>
<th>add Quantity</th>
<th>Update Qty Date</th>
<th>Registration Date</th>
<th>Action</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
$nu = 0;
while($row = $stm->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
?>
<tr>
<td><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['type']; ?></td>
<td>
<?php
if ($row['qty'] <= 5) {
echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-danger">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>';
}elseif ($row['qty'] > 5 AND $row['qty'] <= 10) {
echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-warning">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>';
}else {
echo '<span class="badge badge-pill badge-success">'.$row['qty'].' دانە</span>';
}
?>
</td>
<td>
<input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>">
<input type="number" class="form-control itemQty" value="<?= $row['qty'] ?>" style="width:75px;">
</td>
<td><?php echo $row['update']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['date_created']; ?></td>
<td>
<a href="edit_implant.php?id=<?php echo htmlentities($row['id']);?>" class="btn btn-warning btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-edit"></i></a>
<a href="imp_list.php?del=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>" class="btn btn-danger btn-sm"><i class="fa fa-trash"></i></a>
</td>
</tr>
<?php $nu++;}?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
<?php
}else {
echo 'not avalable';
}
?>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
// Change the item quantity
$(".itemQty").on('change', function() {
var $el = $(this).closest('tr');
var pid = $el.find(".pid").val();
//var pprice = $el.find(".pprice").val();
var qty = $el.find(".itemQty").val();
location.reload(true);
$.ajax({
url: 'action.php',
method: 'post',
cache: false,
data: {
qty: qty,
pid: pid
//pprice: pprice
},
success: function(response) {
console.log(response);
}
});
});
});
</script>
