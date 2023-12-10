Updating medicine stock

currently i am working on pharmacy software, and here i am facing one confusion in stock management. Below is my stock form. and here is the situation. for example I entered stock for medicine name “ABC” with 50 quantities and purchase price of 50 USD for each unit .

Now after 10 days i purchase “ABC” medicine of 20 quantity but with purchase price of 60 USD. ( price increase due to inflation) , now the question is how can i handled this price difference while entering new stock