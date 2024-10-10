How Can I Tackle the LCP Issue Slowing Down My Mobile Site?

Hello everyone,

I’m currently working on optimizing my website’s performance, and I’ve encountered a significant issue in Google Search Console related to Core Web Vitals: LCP (Largest Contentful Paint) is taking longer than 4 seconds on mobile. I’m reaching out to this community to see if anyone has experienced similar challenges and could share insights or solutions.

What I’ve Tried:

: Compressed images but still facing issues. Lazy Loading : Implemented lazy loading for images and videos.

: Implemented lazy loading for images and videos. Minifying CSS/JS: Attempted to reduce file sizes, yet the issue persists.

Seeking Advice:

: Are there specific techniques or tools that can help improve LCP on mobile devices? Resource Recommendations : Any articles, tools, or communities where I can find more information?

: Any articles, tools, or communities where I can find more information? Experience Sharing: If you’ve tackled a similar issue, what worked for you?

I believe sharing our experiences can help each of us improve our website performance and enhance user experience. I’d greatly appreciate any advice or insights you can provide!