How Can I Tackle the LCP Issue Slowing Down My Mobile Site?

Hello everyone,
I’m currently working on optimizing my website’s performance, and I’ve encountered a significant issue in Google Search Console related to Core Web Vitals: LCP (Largest Contentful Paint) is taking longer than 4 seconds on mobile. I’m reaching out to this community to see if anyone has experienced similar challenges and could share insights or solutions.
What I’ve Tried:
- Image Optimization: Compressed images but still facing issues.
- Lazy Loading: Implemented lazy loading for images and videos.
- Minifying CSS/JS: Attempted to reduce file sizes, yet the issue persists.
Seeking Advice:
- Best Practices: Are there specific techniques or tools that can help improve LCP on mobile devices?
- Resource Recommendations: Any articles, tools, or communities where I can find more information?
- Experience Sharing: If you’ve tackled a similar issue, what worked for you?
I believe sharing our experiences can help each of us improve our website performance and enhance user experience. I’d greatly appreciate any advice or insights you can provide!
Thank you in advance! If you’d like to check out my progress or share your thoughts, here’s a link to my website
https://manoknapula-apk.com/.