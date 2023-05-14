How can I shorten this code?

JavaScript
1 
var contect1 = document.getElementById("contect1");
		var contect2 = document.getElementById("contect2");
		var contect3 = document.getElementById("contect3");
		var contect4 = document.getElementById("contect4");
		var contect5 = document.getElementById("contect5");

		var dst = document.getElementById("dst");
		var ds = document.getElementById("ds");
		var oni = document.getElementById("oni");
		var cc = document.getElementById("cc");
		var ba = document.getElementById("ba");



		function openDST(){
			contect1.style.display = "grid";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openDS(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "grid";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openONI(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "grid";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openCC(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "grid";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openBA(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "grid";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#2eb05b";
		}