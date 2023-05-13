Help hover stop after 1 click on 1 of the tabs

HTML & CSS
1 
<!DOCTYPE html>

<html>

<head>
	<title>Guide Collection</title>
	<p>Guide Collection</p>
	<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
	<div class="games">
		<div class="tabs">
			<button id="dst" onclick="openDST()">DST</button>
			<button id="ds" onclick="openDS()">DS</button>
			<button id="oni" onclick="openONI()">ONI</button>
			<button id="cc" onclick="openCC()">Cookie Clicker</button>
			<button id="ba" onclick="openBA()">Big Ambitions</button>
		</div>
		<div class="contanier">
			<div id="contect1" class="contect">
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Find Base Location</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Find Base Location</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Find Base Location</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Find Base Location</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Find Base Location</h1>
				</div>
			</div>
			<div id="contect2" class="contect">
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Sun Cool Emote</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Sun Cool Emote</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Sun Cool Emote</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Sun Cool Emote</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Sun Cool Emote</h1>
				</div>
			</div>
			<div id="contect3" class="contect">
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Klei Blei Glei</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Klei Blei Glei</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Klei Blei Glei</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Klei Blei Glei</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Klei Blei Glei</h1>
				</div>
			</div>
			<div id="contect4" class="contect">
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Golden Cookie</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Golden Cookie</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Golden Cookie</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Golden Cookie</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Golden Cookie</h1>
				</div>
			</div>
			<div id="contect5" class="contect">
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Large Buinsess</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Large Buinsess</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Large Buinsess</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Large Buinsess</h1>
				</div>
				<div id="sqaure">
					<h1>Very Large Buinsess</h1>
				</div>
			</div>
		</div>

			
		</div>
	</div>

	<script>
		var contect1 = document.getElementById("contect1");
		var contect2 = document.getElementById("contect2");
		var contect3 = document.getElementById("contect3");
		var contect4 = document.getElementById("contect4");
		var contect5 = document.getElementById("contect5");

		var dst = document.getElementById("dst");
		var ds = document.getElementById("ds");
		var oni = document.getElementById("oni");
		var cc = document.getElementById("cc");
		var ba = document.getElementById("ba");



		function openDST(){
			contect1.style.display = "grid";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openDS(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "grid";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openONI(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "grid";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openCC(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "grid";
			contect5.style.display = "none";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#2eb05b";
			ba.style.color = "#000";
		}

		function openBA(){
			contect1.style.display = "none";
			contect2.style.display = "none";
			contect3.style.display = "none";
			contect4.style.display = "none";
			contect5.style.display = "grid";
			dst.style.color = "#000";
			ds.style.color = "#000";
			oni.style.color = "#000";
			cc.style.color = "#000";
			ba.style.color = "#2eb05b";
		}


         
	</script>
</body>

</html>

css:


 @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;300;400;500;700;900&display=swap');

html:
*{
	font-family: "Roboto";
	margin: 0px;
	padding-bottom: 10px;
}

p {
  font-size: 70px;
  padding-left: 10px;
  text-shadow: -2px 5px 15px #C2C2C2;
   

}

.games{
	width: 100%;
	height: 1800px;
	position: relative;
	overflow: hidden;

}

.tabs {
	display: flex;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc;
	
}

.tabs button{
	background: transparent;
	border: none;
	outline: none;
	cursor: pointer;
	font-size: 25px;
	font-weight: bold;
	padding: 8px 12px;
	text-shadow: -2px 5px 15px #C2C2C2;
	transition: 0.2s;

}

.tabs button:hover {
	color: #2eb05b;
}

.tabs button:active {
	color:#00571e;
}

#sqaure {
	width: 350px;
  	height: 450px;
  	border-radius: 7%;
  	box-shadow: rgba(100, 100, 111, 0.2) 0px 7px 29px 0px;
  	align-content: center;

}

h1 {
	text-align: center;
	padding-top: 20px;
	text-shadow: 4px 3px 14px rgba(0,0,0,0.35);
}


.contect {
  	grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
  	display: none;
  	align-items: center;
  	width: 100%;
  	padding-top: 30px;
  	margin-left: 6px;
  	padding-left: 10px;
  	padding-right: 10px;
  	
  	

}

#contect1 {
	display: grid;
}

#dst{
	color: #2eb05b;
}

.tabs button:focus {
  outline: none;
}