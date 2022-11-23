How can I remove text from a strReviewers string using JavaScript or jQuery?

How can I remove text(e.g [“88664734”,“88639280”,“88676217”]) from a strReviewers string which contains list of Reviewers separated by semicolon and then join the whole string again either using JavaScript or jQuery?

I get a dynamic string(strReviewers) which contains multiple user records separated by comma:

I need to remove whole user record if I pass an array of ids. e.g [“88664734”,“88639280”,“88676217”]

var strReviewers = "88664734*,*Andrew Farmer*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,19051,*;*88639280*,*Sally Hopewell*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,*;*88686221*,*Jonathan Rees*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,19060,*;*88676217*,*James Wason*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,*;*";

strReviewers contains user records separated by semicolon and each user record is separated by ,.

Each record contains 1 user which is in the shape of userid then following by name then following by roleid then following by txtSpeciality following by then rolelist.

type or paste code here /* 88664734*,*Andrew Farmer*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,19051,*; *88639280*,*Sally Hopewell*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,*; *88686221*,*Jonathan Rees*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,19060,*; *88676217*,*James Wason*,*19042*,**,*,19013,19017,19042,19043,*; */ I have done it using the following code but wondering this can be achieved some other easier way?