Convert strConflictedYesReviewers data into a single object which is grouped by ownerid and then groupby opportunityid

JavaScript
Convert strConflictedYesReviewers data into a single object which is grouped by ownerid first and then groupby opportunityid which contains array of response.

I get a dynamic string(strConflictedYesReviewers) which contains multiple user recordswhere each record is separated by semicolon and then each record represents ownerid and opportunityid separated by asterisk.

const strConflictedYesReviewers = "88639280*198719943;88642547*198721749;88627345*198721749;88664734*198721749;88686221*198721749;88676217*198721749;88664734*198721749;88686221*198721749;88676217*198721749;"
.split(";")
.map(item => item.split("*"))     
.filter(item => !!item[0])
.map(item => ({ownerid: item[0], opportunityid: item[1]}))
.reduce(function(acc, curr) {
  (acc[curr["ownerid"]] = acc[curr["ownerid"]] || []).push(curr["opportunityid"]);
  return acc;
}, {});
   

console.log(strConflictedYesReviewers);

//need the object like the foloowing in the end.
{
  "68642547": {
    "222": [
      "Yes"
    ]
  },
  "88627345": {
    "111": [
      "No",
      "Yes",
      "No"
    ],
    "222": [
      "Yes"
    ]
  },
  "88642547": {
    "111": [
      "Yes",
      "No"
    ],
    "222": [
      "Yes",
      "No"
    ]
  }
}