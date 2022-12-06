Convert strConflictedYesReviewers data into a single object which is grouped by ownerid and then groupby opportunityid

Convert strConflictedYesReviewers data into a single object which is grouped by ownerid first and then groupby opportunityid which contains array of response.
I get a dynamic string(strConflictedYesReviewers) which contains multiple user recordswhere each record is separated by semicolon and then each record represents ownerid and opportunityid separated by asterisk.
const strConflictedYesReviewers = "88639280*198719943;88642547*198721749;88627345*198721749;88664734*198721749;88686221*198721749;88676217*198721749;88664734*198721749;88686221*198721749;88676217*198721749;"
.split(";")
.map(item => item.split("*"))
.filter(item => !!item[0])
.map(item => ({ownerid: item[0], opportunityid: item[1]}))
.reduce(function(acc, curr) {
(acc[curr["ownerid"]] = acc[curr["ownerid"]] || []).push(curr["opportunityid"]);
return acc;
}, {});
console.log(strConflictedYesReviewers);
//need the object like the foloowing in the end.
{
"68642547": {
"222": [
"Yes"
]
},
"88627345": {
"111": [
"No",
"Yes",
"No"
],
"222": [
"Yes"
]
},
"88642547": {
"111": [
"Yes",
"No"
],
"222": [
"Yes",
"No"
]
}
}