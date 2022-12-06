Convert strConflictedYesReviewers data into a single object which is grouped by ownerid and then groupby opportunityid

Convert strConflictedYesReviewers data into a single object which is grouped by ownerid first and then groupby opportunityid which contains array of response.

I get a dynamic string(strConflictedYesReviewers) which contains multiple user recordswhere each record is separated by semicolon and then each record represents ownerid and opportunityid separated by asterisk.

const strConflictedYesReviewers = "88639280*198719943;88642547*198721749;88627345*198721749;88664734*198721749;88686221*198721749;88676217*198721749;88664734*198721749;88686221*198721749;88676217*198721749;" .split(";") .map(item => item.split("*")) .filter(item => !!item[0]) .map(item => ({ownerid: item[0], opportunityid: item[1]})) .reduce(function(acc, curr) { (acc[curr["ownerid"]] = acc[curr["ownerid"]] || []).push(curr["opportunityid"]); return acc; }, {}); console.log(strConflictedYesReviewers);