How can i merge multi arrays without using foreach

What if a user has a metakey called age or school or anything else?

This is just a general design issue. What if questions can be very dangerous and can result in unnecessary code and slower development. What if users never us this meta capability? If you know for a fact that they will then sure. If not then design for what you do know.

You also need to think carefully about the rest of the meta implementation. Suppose the user does want an age property? Now what? How exactly are they going to do that? A user friendly interface for adding properties can be challenging. What will the rest of your application actually do with this custom property? Not to mention the fact that age is a number and not a string. Does that matter? Should you add a metatype to your table?

Lots and lots of stuff to consider.