How can i merge multi arrays without using foreach

I am looking for a way to merge a multi arrays without using foreach () when doing so, i will prefer any built in array() and here is the code

// users array( [0] => array( [userid] => 1, [email] => lewn@example.com, [phone] => 667790897 ), [1] => array( [userid] => 2, [email] => hen@example.com, [phone] => 4477905534 ), ); // usersmeta array( [56] => array( [userid] => 1, [city] => Atlanta, [state] => Georgia [country] => United States ), [79] => array( userid] => 2, [city] => Sheridan, [state] => Wyoming, [country] => United States ), );

Now i want to merge this arrays where ever the userid of user and usermeta are same, and i don’t want to use foreach loop in archiving it, am looking at array_walk or other inbuilt array functions.

The expected results should look like this