How can I make the DNS change as smooth as possible for my client emails from my place?

Hello,

I am working with a company that receives e-mails all the time and I am about to change the DNS to use another hosting provider and redo their website. But I am worried about the email accounts.

If I change the DNS, there’s no way to know if it will take 24 or 72 hours to change and then go to configure the new DNS on their computers.

There are 3 people working there and they don’t know anything about computers, they panic if they have to even change the search engine.

Is there a way to handle all this from my place ?