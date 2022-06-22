How can I learn to structure large-scale applications (as a hobbyist)?

I recently found a comment that perfectly described me

People also often fail to understand how to build large applications. Lots of developers are so confused by this, eventually use some sort of framework, such as Backbone.js. This is fine except it doesn’t give them a deep understanding of how to structure an application.

As a hobbyist what can I do to get closer to understanding how to build large-scale apps?

I assume that means learning how to write apps without the help of a framework.

Is it a case of trying to reverse engineer the existing framework? Are the any that are basic to reverse engineer?

(Since backbone, I believe, was one of the first frameworks, is it worth learning? Would it gives me insights to get me closer to understanding how to build large-scale applications?)

The comment says “Lots of developers are so confused by this”, would the comment mean junior devs or regardless of their experience.