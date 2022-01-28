What do you think about this API?

My intention is to create an API as generic and DRY as possible using Go. To achieve this, I have made some more less common decisions:
- To use AJAX call to avoid reloading the entire page (causing flickering) when updating the web page. Instead of using Go.
- To exclude hard coded queries in the API to reduce the endpoints (routes). As a bonus the queries can be modified and added in database without recompile the API when updating queries
- To use JSON to create and update data to get it more generic.
- To use the sqlx driver in order to further reduce code and avoid repeating.
My questions are:
- Can you see any security issues? (Except CORS)
- Anything you should done different?
- Any thoughts about the generic approach?
More detailed description is here: https://crud.go4webdev.org/api3rest