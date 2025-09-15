How can I create a responsive product gallery using HTML and CSS?

Hi Ankit, and welcome!

It’s unlikely that somebody here will build the page for you, but I can offer some tips.

Start by learning the basics of HTML and CSS. This foundation will make everything else much easier. For a product gallery, structure your markup semantically. You might use a <section> for the gallery itself, and wrap each product in a <figure> with a <figcaption> for its name or description. Then use CSS Grid or Flexbox to lay out the items and make them responsive. Relative units ( % , em , rem ) and media queries will help the design adapt to different screen sizes.

ChatGPT can be a great tool to get started and to generate examples, but you’ll get the most out of it once you’ve got the fundamentals under your belt. That way, you’ll understand what the code does and how to adapt it.