https://www.discovernauts.com/en/travel-guides

This is a site, i am working on. How can i add hover effect on the post thumbnail. When users hover over the post thumbnail, i want the image to darken and the title to turn light blue. Right now, i have added the hover effect on title hover, but i want to this to work as when users also hover over post thumbnail.

I want the hover effect post thumbnail have in https://www.discovernauts.com/en/ in https://www.discovernauts.com/en/travel-guides/