How best to test how many letters are there in the new testament?

A Hebrew Torah book has, depends on the version (Masoretic, Samartian, Dead Sea scrolls, and possibly others) around 300,000 Hebrew letters.

A standard Quran book has exactly or approximately 327,792 Hejazi or “classical” Arabic letters ; I said exactly or aproximately because if I am not mistaken it depedns on the edition, especially when comparing the Hafs edition to the Warsh edition.

I want to know how many letters are there in a standard New Testament book, preferably in the original Koine Greek, but I guess English would do as well.

How would you prefer to do this? For example, would you use a command line user interface text processing tool? Would you use a graphical user interface tool? Would it be a local tool or a web tool?