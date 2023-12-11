How best to test how many letters are there in the new testament?

bendqh1: bendqh1: I don’t know if there is any encoding for Koine Greek letters and actually what is the best way to know if there is.

See Character encoding - Wikipedia. If you have a computer file with text in it then, in order to use it, you must know the encoding. It might be simple ASCII but it is something. HTML pages must use characters (bytes) that correspond to the encoding specified in the HTML, such as <meta charset="utf-8" /> . Or the encoding specified must be appropriate for the bytes. And has been discussed and you have said, characters often consist of multiple bytes.

Perhaps I am using the word encoding improperly. This stuff can be confusing. I worked with the IBM word processor that existed back before the IBM PC existed. Back then they used the terms fonts and character sets. It is easy to get the terms confused.

For here, I am saying you need to first determine what the data looks like. It might be UTF-8. It might be 16-bit Unicode. It might be something else. It is useless discussing any possibility other than the one that you actually need to work with. A long discussion might cause someone best able to help you to give up before getting to the important part.