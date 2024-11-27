HierarchyRequestError thrown when injecting HTML into page

Hi there,

I’m working on injecting some HTML content into a website I had built for me. During testing on a throttled network connection (e.g. Slow 4G or 3G) via the DevTools I’ve found that the following error comes up on occasion. The website in question as I understand it, was built using Nuxt and Vue JS.

I assume this is related to a check that’s happening on elements within the page but I cannot determine how to get around the issue. I am fairly sure it’s due to the timing of the checks being run and my content being inserted into the page.

At the moment I am adding the content in as soon as the page is available, so any recommendations on how to delay this or other solutions to this error would be appreciated.

Also, any advice on why this error may be occurring in the first place would be appreciated!

Many thanks in advance!