Hiding parent div with javascript

Hi,

There are a couple of methods to hide all div.nbd-xlabel-wrap elements if they contain a nested label.nbo-disabled-wrap .

Using JavaScript:

document.querySelectorAll('div.nbd-xlabel-wrap').forEach((wrapper) => { if (wrapper.querySelector('label.nbo-disabled-wrap')) { wrapper.style.display = 'none'; } });

This will iterate through all div.nbd-xlabel-wrap elements and check if they contain a label element with the nbo-disabled-wrap class. If so, the div will be hidden by setting its display style to none .

Using CSS:

div.nbd-xlabel-wrap:has(label.nbo-disabled-wrap) { display: none; }

See: https://caniuse.com/css-has

However, I see that you are using AngularJS, so depending on what you are intending to do, it might be that you are fighting the framework and there is a better way to do this. For example using AngularJS directives or conditional classes based on scope variables to handle visibility and style changes.