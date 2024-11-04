Hiding parent div with javascript

How do I hide a div with a nested label class using javascript? For example I have the code below and I want to hide all the div.nbd-xlabel-wrap with the nested class label.nbo-disabled-wrap.
<div class="nbd-xlabel-wrap">
<div class="nbd-xlabel-value">
<div class="nbd-xlabel-value-inner" title="Titanium">
<input ng-change="check_valid();updateMapOptions('f1539147544370')" value="1" ng-model="nbd_fields['f1539147544370'].value" name="nbd-field[f1539147544370]" type="radio" id="nbd-field-f1539147544370-1" class="ng-pristine ng-untouched ng-valid ng-not-empty">
<label class="nbd-xlabel ng-isolate-scope nbo-disabled-wrap" for="nbd-field-f1539147544370-1" nbo-disabled="!status_fields['f1539147544370'][1].enable" nbo-disabled-type="class">
</label>
</div>
</div>
<label for="nbd-field-f1539147544370-1">
<b>Titanium</b>
</label>
</div>