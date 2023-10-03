Hide Div under label

How do I hide the div “paymentProviderHeader-cc” with JavaScript (not jQuery) but without the help of those classes because there is another section in the page with the same divs/classes that I don’t want to hide. The only unique selector I can use in this case is the attribute for in label (for=“radio-paypalcommerce”).
<div class="form-field">
<label for="radio-paypalcommerce" class="form-label optimizedCheckout-form-label">
<div class="paymentProviderHeader-container">
<div class="paymentProviderHeader-nameContainer" data-test="payment-method-paypalcommerce">
</div>
<div class="paymentProviderHeader-cc">
</div>
</div>
</label>
</div>
I tried this but didn’t work.
document.getElementsByClassName("label[for="radio-paypalcommerce"] > .paymentProviderHeader-cc")[0].style.visibility = "hidden";