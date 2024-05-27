Hi, I am Joe!

Hello everyone,

I’m Joe Workman, and I run a no-code web software business over at Weaver’s Space. I have spent the last 15 years creating software to help web designers solve problems and simplify their work.

You might also be familiar with the Foundation Framework, a popular front-end web framework used by millions of developers. I’m the maintainer of all the Foundation projects.

I joined this community because it came highly recommended as a great place for web developers. I’m here to connect with fellow designers and developers and look forward to helping out whenever I can.

Looking forward to engaging with you all!