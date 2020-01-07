Help with text animation Fade-In position

The code animation I have works successfully with fade-in, but I need some guidance with positioning it.

The “t e s t 222” text fades-out successfully. And the “TEST333” text fades-in successfully, but, I’m trying to have “TEST333” text appear in the exact position where “t e s t 222” text faded-out. (But currently, in desktop view, TEST333 fades-in only on the same horizontal line as test222).

<div class="animate Roll" > <div class="animateFadeOut"> <span>t</span><span>e</span><span>s</span><span>t</span><span>111</span> </div> <p class="int">main text line</p> <div class="animateFadeOut"> <span>t</span><span>e</span><span>s</span><span>t</span><span>222</span> </div> <div class="style fade-in"><p>Test333</p> </div> </div> </div>

Here’s the fade-in css (for TEST333):

.fade-in { animation: fadeIn ease 25s; -webkit-animation: fadeIn ease 25s; -moz-animation: fadeIn ease 25s; -o-animation: fadeIn ease 25s; -ms-animation: fadeIn ease 25s; } @keyframes fadeIn{ 0% { opacity:0; } 100% { opacity:1; } } @-moz-keyframes fadeIn { 0% { opacity:0; } 100% { opacity:1; } } @-webkit-keyframes fadeIn { 0% { opacity:0; } 100% { opacity:1; } } @-o-keyframes fadeIn { 0% { opacity:0; } 100% { opacity:1; } } @-ms-keyframes fadeIn { 0% { opacity:0; } 100% { opacity:1; } } .style { margin: -25px 0px 0 0px; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 900; animation-delay: 10.5s; opacity: 0; text-align:center; color:#000000; } </style>

Any help with the positioning of TEST333, is appreciated.

(Additionally, the text “TEST333” disappears after a while, I’d like it to only disappear upon reload - any suggestion with that will be also appreciated).