Help with text animation Fade-In position

The code animation I have works successfully with fade-in, but I need some guidance with positioning it.
The “t e s t 222” text fades-out successfully. And the “TEST333” text fades-in successfully, but, I’m trying to have “TEST333” text appear in the exact position where “t e s t 222” text faded-out. (But currently, in desktop view, TEST333 fades-in only on the same horizontal line as test222).
<div class="animate Roll" >
<div class="animateFadeOut">
<span>t</span><span>e</span><span>s</span><span>t</span><span>111</span>
</div>
<p class="int">main text line</p>
<div class="animateFadeOut">
<span>t</span><span>e</span><span>s</span><span>t</span><span>222</span>
</div>
<div class="style fade-in"><p>Test333</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Here’s the fade-in css (for TEST333):
.fade-in {
animation: fadeIn ease 25s;
-webkit-animation: fadeIn ease 25s;
-moz-animation: fadeIn ease 25s;
-o-animation: fadeIn ease 25s;
-ms-animation: fadeIn ease 25s;
}
@keyframes fadeIn{
0% {
opacity:0;
}
100% {
opacity:1;
}
}
@-moz-keyframes fadeIn {
0% {
opacity:0;
}
100% {
opacity:1;
}
}
@-webkit-keyframes fadeIn {
0% {
opacity:0;
}
100% {
opacity:1;
}
}
@-o-keyframes fadeIn {
0% {
opacity:0;
}
100% {
opacity:1;
}
}
@-ms-keyframes fadeIn {
0% {
opacity:0;
}
100% {
opacity:1;
}
}
.style {
margin: -25px 0px 0 0px;
font-size: 20px;
font-weight: 900;
animation-delay: 10.5s;
opacity: 0;
text-align:center;
color:#000000;
}
</style>
Any help with the positioning of TEST333, is appreciated.
(Additionally, the text “TEST333” disappears after a while, I’d like it to only disappear upon reload - any suggestion with that will be also appreciated).