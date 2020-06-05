Help with CSS animation

This animation successfully slides text out from the left, across the web page, after a delay.

But, first, the text appears as soon as the page is accessed, then dispappears right before the successfully slide out.
I only want the text to appear when it slides out from the left. Here’s the code:

.item-1 {
	position: absolute;
	  display: block;
	  width: 60%;
		animation-duration: 20s;
		animation-timing-function:ease;
		animation-iteration-count: infinite;
		animation-delay: 10.5s;
	}

.item-1{
	animation-name: anim-1;
	font-size:1.0vw;
	color:#FFF;
}

@keyframes anim-1 {
0%, 8.3% { left: -100%; opacity: 0; }
 8.3%,25% { left: 25%; opacity: 1; }
 33.33%, 100% { left: 110%; opacity: 0; }
}

Any help with having the text not first appear before the slide out animation, is appreciated.