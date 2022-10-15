Help with Python Code Requirements

Hello,

This code is for the Tortoise and the Hare scenario. I am helping a python student and they understand the concepts but I am new to python myself.

Trying to improve this code to meet the requirements below but have a challenge with a few requirements.

Here is what needs to be accomplished.

Cannot use BREAKS. What can we use instead of BREAKS? I printed the Steps for the Tortoise and the Hare, I wanted it flush right. Only was able to accomplish with many spaces in the print statement. Any better way to do this? Loop is running 69 times, need it to run 70 After it prints the winner, “Hare Wins!” it prints out one more line after. Cant figure out why?

Thank you for your help!

Requirements:

