Honest Question: Why don't IF constructs have breaks in programming similar to looping constructs?

Sorry to have come off as a noob or something but I’m struggling with this very basic question since a long time, especially in Python. My if blocks are slowly but surely growing into gigantic logical monsters in one Python program I’m writing!

Now, I know the wisdom offered here is to just take that functionality to a different function or library and just call it. However, it’s not always feasible without doing an extensive effort (for example, my IF block is inside another while loop and depending on several counter and line variables, now I’ll have to pass all of this to another function which makes the whole thing cumbersome, isn’t it?)

For some reason, I’m thinking that allowing a break from an if block should be something very intuitive which programmers have missed, I think it used to be there in the old Basic language (perhaps C and Foxpro as well?). The alternative here is to create another monstrous IF block within that which means another indentation which kinda sucks in Python, isn’t it?