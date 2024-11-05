Help with database design for personal project

Hi,

This is a bit of a longish post, sorry.

For a bit of practice I am working on a personal project. The idea being I take some json data, wrangle it into a relational database, and hopefully at the end create a nice form that will filter results e.g. based on mileage, colour choice, make, model etc.

My question relates to the database design, something I am bit of a novice on.

This is an example of the json data I have created.

locations.json

[ {"county": "Mid Glamorgan", "town": "Aberdare"}, {"county": "Aberdeenshire", "town": "Aberdeen"}, {"county": "Gwynedd", "town": "Aberdovey"}, {"county": "Gwent", "town": "Abergavenny"}, {"county": "Clwyd", "town": "Abergele"}, {"county": "Gwent", "town": "Abertillery"} ... ]

A limited car choice in that I haven’t included the model variation, M series etc.

cars.json

[ ... { "model": "Puma", "make": "Ford", "transmissions": ["manual", "automatic"], "fuel_types": ["petrol", "diesel", "hybrid", "electric"], "colours": ["black", "blue", "grey", "white", "silver", "red", "green", "brown", "gold", "orange", "purple", "yellow"], "retail_price": 28000 }, { "model": "model y", "make": "tesla", "transmissions": ["automatic"], "fuel_types": ["electric"], "colours": ["black", "blue", "grey", "white", "silver", "red"], "retail_price": 56000 }, ... ]

Using the above with a bit of randomness and some calculations taken into account e.g depreciation for year, mileage I can generate however many cars for sale.

cars_for_sale.json

[ ... { "make": "Mercedes-Benz", "model": "C-Class", "year": 2017, "fuel_type": "hybrid", "transmission": "automatic", "color": "bronze", "location": { "county": "Bedfordshire", "town": "Biggleswade" }, "mileage": 42596, "price": 13330 }, { "make": "BMW", "model": "1 Series", "year": 2016, "fuel_type": "petrol", "transmission": "manual", "color": "green", "location": { "county": "West Sussex", "town": "Arundel" }, "mileage": 71571, "price": 9191 } ... ]

Using Pandas and SQL alchemy I will be creating the tables.

I have been considering the relationships and come up with the following

Towns and Counties (many-to-many)

A county has many towns

A town has many counties

e.g. The town Newport can be found in Gwent, Isle of Wight and Shropshire

Makes and Models of car (one-to-many)

A make can have many models

A model has only one make

Models and Colours (many-to-many)

A model can have many colours

A colour can have many models

Models and Fuel Types (many-to-many)

A model can have a few fueltypes

A fueltype can have many models

Models and Transmissions (many-to-many)

A model can have a few transmission types

A transmission type can have many models

Cars for sale

I am thinking the following schema (note have removed on delete cascade etc. just to simplify)

TABLE cars_for_sale { car_id INTEGER [primary key] model_id INTEGER colour_id INTEGER fuel_type_id INTEGER transmission_id INTEGER town_county_id INTEGER year INTEGER price FLOAT mileage INTEGER FOREIGN KEY(model_id) REFERENCES models (model_id) FOREIGN KEY(colour_id) REFERENCES colours (colour_id) FOREIGN KEY(fuel_type_id) REFERENCES fuel_types (fuel_type_id) FOREIGN KEY(transmission_id) REFERENCES transmissions (transmission_id) FOREIGN KEY(town_county_id) REFERENCES towns_counties (town_county_id) }

Finally thanks to the wonderful dbdiagram.io here is an ERD



Any pointers would be appreciated. If you could please bare in mind I am a bit of simpleton when it comes to this