Help with database design for personal project

Hi,

This is a bit of a longish post, sorry.

For a bit of practice I am working on a personal project. The idea being I take some json data, wrangle it into a relational database, and hopefully at the end create a nice form that will filter results e.g. based on mileage, colour choice, make, model etc.

My question relates to the database design, something I am bit of a novice on.

This is an example of the json data I have created.

locations.json

[
    {"county": "Mid Glamorgan", "town": "Aberdare"},
    {"county": "Aberdeenshire", "town": "Aberdeen"},
    {"county": "Gwynedd", "town": "Aberdovey"},
    {"county": "Gwent", "town": "Abergavenny"},
    {"county": "Clwyd", "town": "Abergele"},
    {"county": "Gwent", "town": "Abertillery"}
	...
]

A limited car choice in that I haven’t included the model variation, M series etc.
cars.json

[
	...
	{
        "model": "Puma",
        "make": "Ford",
        "transmissions": ["manual", "automatic"],
        "fuel_types": ["petrol", "diesel", "hybrid", "electric"],
        "colours": ["black", "blue", "grey", "white", "silver", "red", "green", "brown", "gold", "orange", "purple", "yellow"],
        "retail_price": 28000
    },
    {
        "model": "model y",
        "make": "tesla",
        "transmissions": ["automatic"],
        "fuel_types": ["electric"],
        "colours": ["black", "blue", "grey", "white", "silver", "red"],
        "retail_price": 56000
    },
	...
]

Using the above with a bit of randomness and some calculations taken into account e.g depreciation for year, mileage I can generate however many cars for sale.

cars_for_sale.json

[
	...
    {
        "make": "Mercedes-Benz",
        "model": "C-Class",
        "year": 2017,
        "fuel_type": "hybrid",
        "transmission": "automatic",
        "color": "bronze",
        "location": {
            "county": "Bedfordshire",
            "town": "Biggleswade"
        },
        "mileage": 42596,
        "price": 13330
    },
    {
        "make": "BMW",
        "model": "1 Series",
        "year": 2016,
        "fuel_type": "petrol",
        "transmission": "manual",
        "color": "green",
        "location": {
            "county": "West Sussex",
            "town": "Arundel"
        },
        "mileage": 71571,
        "price": 9191
    }
	...
]

Using Pandas and SQL alchemy I will be creating the tables.

I have been considering the relationships and come up with the following

Towns and Counties (many-to-many)
A county has many towns
A town has many counties

e.g. The town Newport can be found in Gwent, Isle of Wight and Shropshire

Makes and Models of car (one-to-many)
A make can have many models
A model has only one make

Models and Colours (many-to-many)
A model can have many colours
A colour can have many models

Models and Fuel Types (many-to-many)
A model can have a few fueltypes
A fueltype can have many models

Models and Transmissions (many-to-many)
A model can have a few transmission types
A transmission type can have many models

Cars for sale
I am thinking the following schema (note have removed on delete cascade etc. just to simplify)

TABLE cars_for_sale {
    car_id INTEGER [primary key]
    model_id INTEGER
    colour_id INTEGER
    fuel_type_id INTEGER
    transmission_id INTEGER
    town_county_id INTEGER
    year INTEGER
    price FLOAT
    mileage INTEGER
	FOREIGN KEY(model_id) REFERENCES models (model_id)
    FOREIGN KEY(colour_id) REFERENCES colours (colour_id)
    FOREIGN KEY(fuel_type_id) REFERENCES fuel_types (fuel_type_id)
    FOREIGN KEY(transmission_id) REFERENCES transmissions (transmission_id)
    FOREIGN KEY(town_county_id) REFERENCES towns_counties (town_county_id)
}

Finally thanks to the wonderful dbdiagram.io here is an ERD

cars_for_sale
Any pointers would be appreciated. If you could please bare in mind I am a bit of simpleton when it comes to this :biggrin: