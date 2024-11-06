Help with database design for personal project

I have seen many ways to name columns. My way is this:
table: car
car_id // reg number?
car_status // for future need?
car_model > refers ti model_id
car_color > refers to color_id
car_fuel > refers to fuel_id
car_transmission > refers to transmission_id
This way i can see what table a column belongs to. Simplifies reading of the queries.
But as always it is about prersonal preferences…
1 Like
Hi Sibertius,
It wasn’t really the naming convention I was referring to, but more the values.
I wanted to know if Thallius was implying that the values should be the actual strings e.g. ‘Red’ for colour, rather than an id referencing a separate colour table.
I thought these sort of things were supposed to be normalised(correct term?), but it appears there is an argument for just keeping it simple and avoiding unnecessary joins.
It is about “normalization”. Both lookup tables and strings works. It is more about repeating “red” in the car table or just add a number for red (saves place)
In the past I used the string method, but now I am more leaning to use lookup tables. More DRY sort of.
One thing to consider is the database size. A small database can be constructed simpler using strings. But using lookup tables, you save place in a bigger database.
1 Like
I agree with all you say but there are two more small aspect which you can take care of:
if you work with a lookup table, you normally set a foreign key. Foreign keys are nice but they are bad in performance if you do many modifications in your table (update/insert). Also they limit your ability to do some quick changes manually in the database on developing and debugging.
If you have a table for the colors, you always need to query the database with joins to see the color of the car. When you just look at the car table you only see a number which tells you nothing.
This could be annoying on debugging too. If you only have colors which normally do not need much characters (VARCHAR(32) should be fine I guess) you do not spend so much more memory in the database then using a lookup table with a foreign key.