Help with database design for personal project

I agree with all you say but there are two more small aspect which you can take care of:

if you work with a lookup table, you normally set a foreign key. Foreign keys are nice but they are bad in performance if you do many modifications in your table (update/insert). Also they limit your ability to do some quick changes manually in the database on developing and debugging.

If you have a table for the colors, you always need to query the database with joins to see the color of the car. When you just look at the car table you only see a number which tells you nothing.

This could be annoying on debugging too. If you only have colors which normally do not need much characters (VARCHAR(32) should be fine I guess) you do not spend so much more memory in the database then using a lookup table with a foreign key.