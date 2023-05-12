Help with Comment Box using php

Can someone help me make my Comment Box code work. I want it to use the php file to auto-email the comment and then I can post the comment myself.

HTML CODE:

<head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"> </head> <div class="comment-box"> <br> <h2>Comments</h2> <form method="post" action="send_mail.php"> <label>Name <input type="text" name="name" placeholder="Name not required..."> </label> <br> <label>Comment <textarea name="comment" maxlength="650" placeholder="Type your comment here..." required></textarea> </label> <br> <button type="submit">Submit Comment</button> <br> </form> </div> <br> <br> Comments go here. <br> <br>

CSS StyleSheet:

* { padding: 8; margin: 0; } .comment-box { top: 50%; left: 50%; width: 500px; } .comment-box h2 { font-size: 20px; margin-bottom: 15px; } .comment-box input { width: 100% height: 50px; padding: 8 20px; margin-bottom: 15px; border-radius: 5px; border: 1px solid #86b0b6; } .comment-box input:focus { border: 1px solid #000; outline: 0; } .comment-box textarea { width: 100%; height: 150px; padding: 15px 20px; margin-bottom: 10px; border-radius: 5px; border: 1px solid #86b0b6; } .comment-box textarea:focus { border: 1px solid #000; outline: 0; } .comment-box button { border:0; padding: 10px 30px; background: #86b0b6; font-size: 18px; border-radius: 5px; color: #fff; }

PHP e-mail form: (I tried everything but it keeps putting this code together, so here is a link to the code with line breaks:

http://dug.name/code.txt