Help with Comment Box using php

Can someone help me make my Comment Box code work. I want it to use the php file to auto-email the comment and then I can post the comment myself.
HTML CODE:
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<div class="comment-box">
<br>
<h2>Comments</h2>
<form method="post" action="send_mail.php">
<label>Name
<input type="text" name="name" placeholder="Name not required...">
</label>
<br>
<label>Comment
<textarea name="comment" maxlength="650" placeholder="Type your comment here..." required></textarea>
</label>
<br>
<button type="submit">Submit Comment</button>
<br>
</form>
</div>
<br>
<br>
Comments go here.
<br>
<br>
CSS StyleSheet:
* {
padding: 8;
margin: 0;
}
.comment-box {
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
width: 500px;
}
.comment-box h2 {
font-size: 20px;
margin-bottom: 15px;
}
.comment-box input {
width: 100%
height: 50px;
padding: 8 20px;
margin-bottom: 15px;
border-radius: 5px;
border: 1px solid #86b0b6;
}
.comment-box input:focus {
border: 1px solid #000;
outline: 0;
}
.comment-box textarea {
width: 100%;
height: 150px;
padding: 15px 20px;
margin-bottom: 10px;
border-radius: 5px;
border: 1px solid #86b0b6;
}
.comment-box textarea:focus {
border: 1px solid #000;
outline: 0;
}
.comment-box button {
border:0;
padding: 10px 30px;
background: #86b0b6;
font-size: 18px;
border-radius: 5px;
color: #fff;
}
PHP e-mail form: (I tried everything but it keeps putting this code together, so here is a link to the code with line breaks:
http://dug.name/code.txt
<?php
/*
This first bit sets the email address that you want the form to be submitted to.
You will need to change this value to a valid email address that you can access.
*/
$webmaster_email = "MY_PRIVATE_EMAIL@hotmail.com";
/*
This bit sets the URLs of the supporting pages.
If you change the names of any of the pages, you will need to change the values here.
*/
$feedback_page = "antarctica.html";
$error_page = "messages/error_message.html";
$thankyou_page = "messages/thank_you.html";
/*
This next bit loads the form field data into variables.
If you add a form field, you will need to add it here.
*/
$comment = $_REQUEST['comment'] ;
$name = $_REQUEST['name'] ;
$msg =
"Name: " . $name . "\r\n" .
"Comment: " . $comment ;
/*
The following function checks for email injection.
Specifically, it checks for carriage returns - typically used by spammers to inject a CC list.
*/
function isInjected($str) {
$injections = array('(\n+)',
'(\r+)',
'(\t+)',
'(%0A+)',
'(%0D+)',
'(%08+)',
'(%09+)'
);
$inject = join('|', $injections);
$inject = "/$inject/i";
if(preg_match($inject,$str)) {
return true;
}
else {
return false;
}
}
// If the form fields are empty, redirect to the error page.
elseif empty($comment)) {
header( "Location: $error_page" );
}
/*
If email injection is detected, redirect to the error page.
If you add a form field, you should add it here.
*/
elseif isInjected($name) || isInjected($comment) ) {
header( "Location: $error_page" );
}
// If we passed all previous tests, send the email then redirect to the thank you page.
else {
mail( "$webmaster_email", "Feedback Form Results", $msg );
header( "Location: $thankyou_page" );
}
?>