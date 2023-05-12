Help with Comment Box using php

PHP
1

Can someone help me make my Comment Box code work. I want it to use the php file to auto-email the comment and then I can post the comment myself.

HTML CODE:

<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
  	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>

      	 <div class="comment-box">
           <br>
		<h2>Comments</h2>
		<form method="post" action="send_mail.php">
		<label>Name
		<input type="text" name="name" placeholder="Name not required...">
		</label>
            	<br>
            	<label>Comment
		<textarea name="comment" maxlength="650" placeholder="Type your comment here..." required></textarea>
            	</label>
        	<br>
    		<button type="submit">Submit Comment</button>
		<br>
	</form>
	</div>

        <br>
        <br>
        Comments go here.
        <br>
        <br>

CSS StyleSheet:

* {
	padding: 8;
	margin: 0;
}
.comment-box {
	top: 50%;
	left: 50%;
	width: 500px;
}
.comment-box h2 {
	font-size: 20px;
	margin-bottom: 15px;
}
.comment-box input {
	width: 100%
	height: 50px;
	padding: 8 20px;
	margin-bottom: 15px;
	border-radius: 5px;
	border: 1px solid #86b0b6;
}
.comment-box input:focus {
	border: 1px solid #000;
	outline: 0;
}
.comment-box textarea {
	width: 100%;
	height: 150px;
	padding: 15px 20px;
	margin-bottom: 10px;
	border-radius: 5px;
	border: 1px solid #86b0b6;
} 
.comment-box textarea:focus {
	border: 1px solid #000;
	outline: 0;
}
.comment-box button {
	border:0;
	padding: 10px 30px;
	background: #86b0b6;
	font-size: 18px;
	border-radius: 5px;
	color: #fff;
}

PHP e-mail form: (I tried everything but it keeps putting this code together, so here is a link to the code with line breaks:
http://dug.name/code.txt

<?php
/*
This first bit sets the email address that you want the form to be submitted to.
You will need to change this value to a valid email address that you can access.
*/
$webmaster_email = "MY_PRIVATE_EMAIL@hotmail.com";

/*
This bit sets the URLs of the supporting pages.
If you change the names of any of the pages, you will need to change the values here.
*/
$feedback_page = "antarctica.html";
$error_page = "messages/error_message.html";
$thankyou_page = "messages/thank_you.html";

/*
This next bit loads the form field data into variables.
If you add a form field, you will need to add it here.
*/
$comment = $_REQUEST['comment'] ;
$name = $_REQUEST['name'] ;
$msg = 
"Name: " . $name . "\r\n" . 
"Comment: " . $comment ;

/*
The following function checks for email injection.
Specifically, it checks for carriage returns - typically used by spammers to inject a CC list.
*/
function isInjected($str) {
	$injections = array('(\n+)',
	'(\r+)',
	'(\t+)',
	'(%0A+)',
	'(%0D+)',
	'(%08+)',
	'(%09+)'
	);
	$inject = join('|', $injections);
	$inject = "/$inject/i";
	if(preg_match($inject,$str)) {
		return true;
	}
	else {
		return false;
	}
}


// If the form fields are empty, redirect to the error page.
elseif empty($comment)) {
header( "Location: $error_page" );
}

/* 
If email injection is detected, redirect to the error page.
If you add a form field, you should add it here.
*/
elseif isInjected($name)  || isInjected($comment) ) {
header( "Location: $error_page" );
}

// If we passed all previous tests, send the email then redirect to the thank you page.
else {

	mail( "$webmaster_email", "Feedback Form Results", $msg );

	header( "Location: $thankyou_page" );
}
?>