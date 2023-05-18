Help with Comment Box using php

Thanks!!
I found a url that allows messages to go through: http://antarctica-ufo.com/send_mail.php?comment=1&name=1
But I cannot figure out where to put that code you gave me. I added something else to the .php too $minlen = $_REQUEST[‘minlength’];
I don’t know if that is right or not (it didn’t work without that either).
so here is my php:
<?php
$webmaster_email = "me@antarctica-ufo.com";
$thankyou_page = "thank_you.html";
$name = $_REQUEST['name'] ;
$minlen = $_REQUEST['minlength'];
if (empty($name)) {
$name='(( No Name ))';
}
$comment = $_REQUEST['comment'] ;
if(strlen(trim($_POST['comment'])) < $minlen) { $errors[] = "The comment must be at least $minlen characters." ;}
$msg = "\r\nName: " . $name . "\r\n\r\nComment: " . $comment . "\r\n";
mail( "$webmaster_email", "Comment on Antarctica-UFO.com", $msg );
header( "Location: $thankyou_page" );
?>
I know I am missing something but I can’t figure out what.