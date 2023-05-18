Help with Comment Box using php

Thanks!!

I found a url that allows messages to go through: http://antarctica-ufo.com/send_mail.php?comment=1&name=1

But I cannot figure out where to put that code you gave me. I added something else to the .php too $minlen = $_REQUEST[‘minlength’];

I don’t know if that is right or not (it didn’t work without that either).

so here is my php:

<?php $webmaster_email = "me@antarctica-ufo.com"; $thankyou_page = "thank_you.html"; $name = $_REQUEST['name'] ; $minlen = $_REQUEST['minlength']; if (empty($name)) { $name='(( No Name ))'; } $comment = $_REQUEST['comment'] ; if(strlen(trim($_POST['comment'])) < $minlen) { $errors[] = "The comment must be at least $minlen characters." ;} $msg = "\r

I know I am missing something but I can’t figure out what.